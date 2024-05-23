Sheep shearing returns to Cannon Hall Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a four-year hiatus, sheep shearing demonstrations are making a welcome return to Cannon Hall Farm this Summer.

The family run farm, which opened its doors to the public in 1989, used to do sheep shearing demonstrations at this time every year - explaining to visitors the back-breaking art of the hardest job in the farming calendar.

The skill it takes to shear a sheep so the fleece is in tact, and at speed, is one that it takes years to cultivate and the team at Cannon Hall Farm had become experts over the years.

But the farm stopped demonstrating the skill to the public during the pandemic, and instead did the shearing behind closed doors.

Dave Nicholson Shearing Sheep at Cannon Hall Farm.

Now, in time for half term, the daily shearing demonstrations will be returning - and visitors can join the farmers in our roundhouse display barns as we shear the flocks of rare breed sheep - and talk visitors through why we do this, and where the wool goes.

Farm director Robert Nicholson said: “Shearing is a really important part of the farming calendar and it is so exciting that we can finally return to demonstrating this to help educate people about this skill.

“For the first time ever, we will be shearing our own Dutch Spotted Flock to make our very own balls of wool, so not only will we be shearing the sheep, we will be following the journey of the fleece to the spinning as it is made into yarn to sell in the farm shop."