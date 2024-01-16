Seven Things To Do: Watch Wish You Weren't Here or make earrings
2 Sheffield’s Heritage Fair: come along and see the wealth of heritage and history organisations in Sheffield. There will be 40+ exhibitors. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, January 20, 10am-4pm – Sunday, January 21, 11am-4pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
3 Phlegm: work by one of Sheffield’s most popular artists, Phlegm, is set be celebrated in a new exhibition. Pandemic Diaries will showcase a spectacular series of over 60 drawings made throughout the 2020 lockdown. Millennium Gallery. On until Sunday, July 7. For more information sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
4 Talk: William Morris – The Man who Tried to Change the World with Wallpaper. Take a closer look at the designs and products of Morris & Co. in this free lunchtime talk with author John Blewitt. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Thursday, January 18, 1-1.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Jewellery Workshop: join artist, Julie-Ann to create a beautiful pair of mixed metal earrings in this evening workshop. Kelham Island Museum, S3 8RY. Thursday, January 25, 6.30-8.30pm. £45. For more information www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Monotype Portraits: get creative and develop drawing and painting skills, with Monotype Portraits. Carousel Print Studio, S2 5TR. Saturday, January 20, 1-4pm. Tickets £55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Storytelling Skills – Time to Tell: practice, practice, practice is how you learn to tell stories. It also helps to get some feedback and advice! Or just come and listen. 14 Orchard Square, Sheffield City Centre, S1 2FB. Saturday, January 20, 10am-12noon. Tickets from £11.55 www.eventbrite.co.uk