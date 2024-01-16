Seven Things To Do: Watch Wish You Weren't Here or make earrings

1 Wish You Weren’t Here: is a hilarious and heart-warming exploration of family relationships, the agony of growing up, and how to find your way in the world when you can’t help thinking you’re just not good enough. This new production has been created in conversation with hundreds of young people across the country as part of Theatre Centre’s acclaimed Future Makers process. Playhouse. Wednesday, January 24-Saturday, February 10. For times and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wish You Weren't Here

2 Sheffield’s Heritage Fair: come along and see the wealth of heritage and history organisations in Sheffield. There will be 40+ exhibitors. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, January 20, 10am-4pm – Sunday, January 21, 11am-4pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

3 Phlegm: work by one of Sheffield’s most popular artists, Phlegm, is set be celebrated in a new exhibition. Pandemic Diaries will showcase a spectacular series of over 60 drawings made throughout the 2020 lockdown. Millennium Gallery. On until Sunday, July 7. For more information sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 Talk: William Morris – The Man who Tried to Change the World with Wallpaper. Take a closer look at the designs and products of Morris & Co. in this free lunchtime talk with author John Blewitt. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Thursday, January 18, 1-1.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular

Sheffield Heritage Fair

5 Jewellery Workshop: join artist, Julie-Ann to create a beautiful pair of mixed metal earrings in this evening workshop. Kelham Island Museum, S3 8RY. Thursday, January 25, 6.30-8.30pm. £45. For more information www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Monotype Portraits: get creative and develop drawing and painting skills, with Monotype Portraits. Carousel Print Studio, S2 5TR. Saturday, January 20, 1-4pm. Tickets £55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk