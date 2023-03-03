Seven Things To Do: Watch the wildfire burn or dress up for book day

1 Wildfire Road: Honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons settle after take-off to Tokyo. But this flight is no holiday as the plane has been hijacked. As a wildfire burns below them, what’s the hijacker’s motive, and where will they land? Playhouse, S1 1DA. Saturday, March 4 – Saturday, March 18. Tickets from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2 Mike Bubbins: Throwback an hour and a half of really funny stories, pretty impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he’ll see how that goes), and a bit of nostalgia about the good old days. Sheffield City Hall. Thursday, March 2. For tickets and prices www.mikebubbins.com

3 The Trial of Samuel Holberry Revisited: a talk by David Price. Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema, Sheffield. Tuesday, March 7. Doors open at 7pm. £5. Non members welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire

4 Lunchtime Talk: The History of Water - The Sheffield Reflection. Hear about the turbulent history of water, from the devastating impact of poor sanitation on health in Victorian Sheffield to the environmental impact. Dr Jenny Stephenson will emphasise that we all need to care for our water. By the end, you will be convinced that every drop is sacred. Millennium Gallery. Tuesday, March 7. 1-1.45pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

5 In Good Company: International Women's Day. Join them to celebrate this significant date of sisterhood in true In Good Company style! The Mowbray, S3 8EN. Wednesday. March 8 7-11pm. Tickets £30 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Sip and Paint: Create a painting from start to finish while sipping a nice drink and making friends along the way! The Edge End Cliff Village, S10 3ED. Friday, March 3 6-9pm. Free, book at www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Crafty Cats Kids Club: A monthly Sheffield Plate Kids Club featuring soft play, activities and fun! This month is World Book Day, come as your favourite character! Sheffield Plate 31-33 Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Sunday, March 5. Free. More information from www.eventbrite.co.uk

