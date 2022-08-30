Seven Things To Do: Watch a music legend or play family board games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful - tour - 2022 Production photos taken on the 28th February 2022, at Curve Theatre Leicester, Directed by Nikolai Foster

2 Deschanel Gordon Trio: winner of BBC Young Jazz Musician 2020, Deschanel Gordon makes a welcome return to Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road. Saturday, September 3 at 8pm. Tickets from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

3 Feel Good Art Club: Drawing Class: join practising artist and professional tutor Donna Brewins-Cook for a mindful drawing class at the Millennium Gallery, 48 Arundel Gate. Wednesday, September 7. 6-7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Sheffield Cathedral: A History: local historian Janet Ridler shows how the city’s development from Saxon times to the present day can be traced within the walls of its cathedral. Carpenter Room Sheffield Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, September 3. 10.30-11.30am. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Deschanel Gordon.

5 Wildlife Gardening: join them in the garden to carry out the gardening jobs and learn about wildlife friendly gardening. Please wear old outdoor clothing and stout footwear. Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, 37 Stafford Road. 10-12noon. Free but booking is essential. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Photography talk and Photowalk with Sean Tucker: Harrison Cameras are proud to invite photographer Sean Tucker to take part in our 50th anniversary event. Sean will be delivering a talk about his photography and then leading a photo walk through Sheffield. Harrison Cameras, 112-114 London Road. Sunday, September 4. 11am-4.30pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Family Game Extravaganza - Session 1: discover and play the many titles in Sheffield Libraries' collection of modern board games for children and families. Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, September 3. 10am-12noon. Free. Suitable for families with children aged 4+. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Feel Good Art Club: Drawing Class.

Sheffield Cathedral. Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Wildlife Gardening by Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust

Photography talk and Photowalk with Sean Tucker.