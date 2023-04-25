Seven Things To Do: Wait for the inspector to call or rollerdisco

1 An Inspector Calls: when Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. Lyceum. Tuesday, May 2-Saturday, May 6. For tickets and prices www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

An Inspector Calls (Mark Douet)

2 Tracey/Galea Legacy Quintet: Clark Tracey and Dominic Galea pay tribute to their late fathers - jazz musicians Stan Tracey and Sammy Galea. Their band, featuring top UK jazz saxophonist Alan Barnes, is a tribute to the musical legacy their late fathers handed down to them. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, April 28 at 8pm. www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

3 Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco: tt d﻿oesn’t matter if you’re bambi on ice or a professional roller, they will welcome you with open arms and will have marshalls on hand for support and top tips to get you gliding! King Ecgbert School, S17 3QU. Saturday, April 29, 6-9pm. 18+. Tickets £10.46 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 File Making Talk: – Exploring a Great Sheffield Industry in Precision Working. Kelham Island Museum. Wednesday, May 3, 2-3pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

Tracey Galea collage

5 Sheffield's Craft and Flea: shop local in their authentic twist on the traditional craft market with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, sustainable products to food, ceramics and much more! Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, April 29, 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50, under 12’s free www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Nick Hart: is an award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist whose work with English folk song is rapidly gaining him a reputation as one of the most acclaimed performers of his generation. Bishops' House, S8 9BE. Thursday, April 27, 7-10pm. Tickets £12 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Life Drawing: a wonderful model will be surrounded by beautiful plants that you can incorporate into your drawings. Kopi and Chai, S8 9EH. Monday, May 1. 7-9pm. Tickets £11.55 www.eventbrite.co.uk

Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco

File Making Talk

Sheffield's Craft and Flea

Nick Hart

