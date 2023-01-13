Seven Things To Do: Visit the North Country or learn to mix music

2 Sheffield Jazz: 'Fergus McCreadie Trio’. Award winning jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie is an improviser of exceptional ability. He cites Keith Jarrett as his greatest inspiration but his music is rooted in a Scottish folk tradition. Playhouse Sheffield, (formerly known as Crucible Studio) 55 Norfolk Street, S1 1DA. Friday, January 13 at 7.30pm. Prices and tickets from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk
3 Swift building workshop: help make a number of Swifts under the expert guidance of puppet maker Patrick Amber. Abbeyfield Park 187 Burngreave Road, S3 9DL. Sunday, January 15. Doors open at 10am and the event will finish at approximately 2pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Children's Chatterbooks In-Person Reading Group: discover new books and authors, enjoy quizzes, games and crafts in a fun, friendly and informal environment. Central Children's and Young People's Library Surrey Street, S1 1XZ. Saturday, January 14. 11am. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Evening Talk: Seaside Modern – Art and Life on the Beach. Millennium Gallery. Tuesday, January 17, 6.30 - 7.30pm. £5 or Pay What You Can. Book online via sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/tickets
6 Sheffield Socials #11 Let's go to The Bear: an informal meet up, discovering new places around Sheffield! The Bear, 89 Abbeydale Road, S7 1FE. Thursday, January 19. 6.30-8.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 DJ Workshop: get hands on with the decks and learn the foundations of mixing music in this interactive DJ workshop. Factory Floor, 92 Burton Road. S3 8BX Monday, January 16. 7-9pm. £11.50 + £149 fee. www.eventbrite.co.uk