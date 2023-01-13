Seven Things To Do: Visit the North Country or learn to mix music

1 Girl from the North Country: It’s 1934 in the heartland of America and we meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, January 17 - Saturday, January 21. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk