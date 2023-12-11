Seven Things To Do: Visit Santa and his elves or enjoy classical music
2 Hallam Choral Society Concert: an evening of festive music, including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, John Rutter’s When Icicles Hang and traditional and modern carols. St Mark’s Church, Broomhill. Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm. Tickets £15, under 21s free, available via eventbrite.co.uk or at the door.
3 Breakfast with Santa: Join them for a jolly morning feast with Santa, where you can enjoy a scrumptious breakfast while sharing your Christmas wishes with Santa. Anston Cricket Club, Ryton Road, S25 4DL. Saturday, December 16, 9.30-11.30am. Tickets £4.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Swing Into Christmas 23: Newland Symphonic Pop performs your favourite Christmas songs in Big Band style arrangements, with Singers, Jazz Trio and full orchestra. Dronfield Civic Hall, S18 1PD. Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Carol Service: You are warmly invited to join as we sing praise and worship to our Lord Jesus. New Hope Community Church, The Beacon Old Lane Halfway, S20 3GZ. Sunday, December 17, 5-6.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Greystones Gigs: Christmas Festive Gig, Luke Carver Goss (accordion, vocals) and Martin Harwood (guitar, fiddle, vocals) perform for 0-5 year-olds and their grown-ups. The Greystones, S11 7BS. Wednesday, December 20, 1.30-2.15pm. Tickets £12.08 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Vivaldi Four Seasons at Christmas: Enjoy an exceptional Christmas evening of candlelit classical music. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Friday, December 15, 7.30-9.20pm. Tickets £21.29, for more information www.eventbrite.co.uk