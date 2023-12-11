Seven Things To Do: Visit Santa and his elves or enjoy classical music

1 Santa’s Workshop: will be spreading plenty of seasonal cheer, finding out what’s on your Christmas list and, of course, sending you home with a quality present. You’ll also have the chance to get creative and Christmassy and make something magical in our fun, hands-on activities. Our elves have lined up special festive craft activities to keep the little ones busy. Weston Park Museum. Saturday, December 16. £12 to book visit www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk