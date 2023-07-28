Seven Things To Do: Tour the iconic Theatre or arrange pretty flowers

1 Sheffield Theatre Tour: Go behind-the-scenes with a guided tour of their iconic theatres. Perfect for people who want to find out more about the history and restoration of the Lyceum, or the brutalism of the Crucible. The tour gives you access to the non-public areas. S1 2NJ. Until Saturday, November 4. For tickets and more details please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Sheffield Theatres taken by Smart Banda

2 Guided Walk: A 2 hour guided walk by Ron Clayton around Hillsborough Barracks. Meet by the main entrance to the Barracks on Langsett Road, next door to The Interchange. S6 2LR. Saturday, July 29, 2pm. Charge £5. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Outdoor Cinema: A blockbuster cinema experience of Top Gun: Maverick at Owlerton Stadium, S6 2DE. Bring a blanket or camping chair and watch the film on a giant cinema screen under the stars. Thursday, August 3. 8-11.45pm. Tickets and more information from £13.86, www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Celebrating Poetry: Rabindranath Tagore was a polymath whose poetry, songs, novels, short stories, dance-dramas and paintings, modernised Bengali language, literature and Indian art. Sheffield Central Library, S1 2LH. Saturday, July 29. 10:30am-12noon. Free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Bloom Flower Club: If you have a passion for flowers or have always wanted to have a go at flower arranging then Bloom Flower Club is here for you! Bloom's Flower Shop, 661 Chesterfield Road, S8 0RY. Sunday, July 30, 10am-12noon. Tickets £27.80 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Summer Concert 2023: One of the UK’s leading regional youth orchestras, the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra, perform Mahler’s bold and dramatic 5th Symphony in the second of their summer concerts. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Starts on Monday, July 31, 7.30pm. Tickets £5-15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk