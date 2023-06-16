News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: Talk football or make a summer flower crown

1 Pioneering Honey Thaljieh: captain of the first all-female Palestinian football team and the first Arab woman to work at FIFA, is giving a talk about her fascinating story at The Showroom. Saturday, June 17. The event is part of the Migration Matters Festival, which runs in Sheffield between June 16-24 and has more than 60 arts events to enjoy on a pay-as-you-feel basis. Book at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk
By Angela Furniss
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST
2 Sterndale Singers presents: A Garland of Flowers; a concert of choral music inspired by nature. Millhouses Methodist Church, Millhouses Lane, S7. Saturday, June 17, 7.30pm. Light refreshments available. Tickets £12 students £6 under16s free. www.sterndalesingers.org or on the door

3 Lunchtime Talk: Finding My Roots. ‘Are you ready to take a journey with me to uncover the hidden gems of my ancestral history?’ Join Simon Jones for an exciting and eye-opening talk, ‘Finding My Roots’, where he will share his personal journey of discovering his Black African Caribbean and European ancestry. Weston Park Museum. Tuesday June 20. 1pm – 2pm. Free. Book at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

4 Will Harris & Beth Davies + Open Mic @NineLivesPoetry: Nine Lives are here to bring Poetry & Spoken Word to the people! John St Kitchen, Harland Works, 68 John Street, S2 4QU. Wednesday, June 21. 7-10pm. Tickets £5 – £8.30. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    5 Summer Solstice Flower Crown Workshop: a magical, creative evening to celebrate the summer solstice in style. You will learn how to use seasonal flowers from their cutting garden to make a flower crown. Marmadukes, 846 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP. Wednesday, June 21. 6-9pm. Tickets £40 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Learn folk songs from Poland, Ukraine and the Balkans: a workshop with Karolina Wegrzyn and Band. Part of the Migration Matters Festival. Yellow Arch Studios. Sunday, June 18 from 2pm. Book at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

    7 Monthly Mindfulness: join them for an hour long workshop exploring the principles and practice of Mindfulness. Carpenter Room, Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Monday, June 19. 10.30-11.30. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

