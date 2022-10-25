Seven Things To Do: Study the Contingency Plan or make some soup

On The Beach. Photo by Marc Brenner

2 Archival Stories: Creative Writing Workshop: Official documents, journal entries, letters, old photographs, bus tickets, even selfies can be prompts for writing about your past. Weston Park Museum. Saturday, October 29. 1.30-3.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Lunchtime Talk: Thomas Bateman – Fossil Hunter: join Curator of Natural Sciences, Alistair McLean for an exploration of Thomas Bateman’s fossil collections, and the reasons they may have previously been overlooked. Weston Park Museum. Wednesday, November 2, 1pm - 1.45pm. Free. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

4 Rock Me Baby Presents: My LoFi Heart//Dead Slow Hoot//Sunflower Thieves. Family friendly daytime indie gig! Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Sunday, October 30. 12.30-3.30pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Archival Stories: Creative Writing Workshop

Most Popular

5 Candyman and Hellraiser 35mm double-bill screening: Reel Steel and the Abbeydale Picture House present a 35mm double-bill special, with two horror films based on the work of author Clive Barker - Candyman (1992), and Hellraiser (1987). 18+. Abbeydale Picture House, S7 1FS. Saturday, October 29. 6-9.50pm. Tickets from £5.98 www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Life on the Farm – Family October Half Term: go along and find out all about life on the farm with this jam-packed activity session perfect for kids aged 4-11. Our Cow Molly Dairy Ice Cream. Thursday, October 27, 10am-12noon or 1-3pm. Tickets from £3.83. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Harvest Soup Making: cook soup over an open fire on the Community Garden, they will be using garden grown vegetables and herbs to create delicious soup to share. Victoria Road Allotments, S13 7EE. Friday, October 28. 11.30am – 13.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Candyman and Hellraiser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life on the Farm

Rock Me Baby

Fossil talk