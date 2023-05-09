Seven Things To Do: Stand beside the pond or visit the plant sale

1 The Ocean at the End of the Lane: returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean–a place where everything is possible...Lyceum. Until Saturday, May 20. For tickets and prices www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2 Family Concert: A delightful concert for the whole family, Izzy Gizmo tells the story of an intrepid young inventor trying to rescue a crow which cannot fly. As part of the Sheffield Chamber Music Festival. And there are plenty of opportunities to join in! Crucible Theatre. Saturday, May 13, 11am. Tickets £12 (£5 for under 16s). Tickets 0114 2496000.

3 Spring Plant Sale: Hardy Plant Society. All our plants, from perennials to shrubs to veg plants are lovingly grown by our expert members who will be on hand to give you any advice, and all plants at reasonable prices. Botanical Gardens – in and around the Dorothy Fox Centre. Saturday, May 13, 11am-3pm and Sunday, May 14, 11am-2pm. Free.

4 Metal Embossing: try your hand at an ancient art form, embossing beautiful designs onto metal. Kelham Island Museum. Sat May 13, 2 - 3.30pm. £24, booking recommended. Book online or for more information sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on

5 Hodmedod: the Sheffield Wheat Experiment are very pleased to welcome Josiah Meldrum to Sheffield to join them in talking about all things beans, pulses and more grown locally on this island. 232 Sharrow Vale Rd, S11 8ZH. Sunday, May 14. 10.45am-12.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Monthly Mindfulness: Join them for an hour long workshop exploring the principles and practice of Mindfulness. Carpenter Room, Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Monday, May 15. 10.30-11.30am. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 The Art of New Tango: JP Jofre teams up with pianist Kathryn Stott and Ensemble 360 for music and conversation in this vibrant Sheffield Chamber Music Festival concert. Crucible Playhouse. Tuesday, May 16, 7.15pm. Tickets and prices 0114 2496000.

