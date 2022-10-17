Seven Things To Do: Sing your heart out with Mamma Mia or ghost hunt in Sheffield

Sheffield Ghost Walk

2 Halloween Growtheatre: Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts. You never know what spooks and creepies you might bump into in the deep dark woods! Hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters, you will hear their story and be asked to join their adventure! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, S7 2QZ. Thursday, October 27. 10am-12noon & 1.30-3.30pm. Booking Essential. http://www.growtheatre.org.uk

3 Lord Arthur Savile's Crime: production from Grenoside & Birley Carr Players'. Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street. Until Saturday, October 22, 7.30pm. For prices and tickets please call 01226 754462.

4 Sheffield's Craft & Flea: craft market with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, sustainable products to food, ceramics to candles and so much more! Sheffield Cathedral, S11HA. Saturday, October 22. 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Strange Sheffield Ghost Walk: a super special family-friendly ghost walk, a little less scary than the regular walks, think more Horrible Histories. Tudor Square, S1. Friday, October 28. 4-5.30pm. Adv adults £10, kids free. More info www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight: a chamber orchestra breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary rock & metal tracks, in immersive settings. O2 Academy, 37-43 Arundel Gate. Wednesday, October 26. 7pm. Tickets from £37.06 www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Cupping with FCR: come together as a team and taste all the coffee that they are currently selling. Cutlery Works, S38AT. Tuesday, October 25, 2-3pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Mamma Mia

