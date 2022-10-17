Seven Things To Do: Sing your heart out with Mamma Mia or ghost hunt in Sheffield
1 Mamma Mia: set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, October 25-Saturday, November 5. For tickets and prices please visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
2 Halloween Growtheatre: Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts. You never know what spooks and creepies you might bump into in the deep dark woods! Hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters, you will hear their story and be asked to join their adventure! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, S7 2QZ. Thursday, October 27. 10am-12noon & 1.30-3.30pm. Booking Essential. http://www.growtheatre.org.uk
3 Lord Arthur Savile's Crime: production from Grenoside & Birley Carr Players'. Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street. Until Saturday, October 22, 7.30pm. For prices and tickets please call 01226 754462.
4 Sheffield's Craft & Flea: craft market with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, sustainable products to food, ceramics to candles and so much more! Sheffield Cathedral, S11HA. Saturday, October 22. 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
Most Popular
5 Strange Sheffield Ghost Walk: a super special family-friendly ghost walk, a little less scary than the regular walks, think more Horrible Histories. Tudor Square, S1. Friday, October 28. 4-5.30pm. Adv adults £10, kids free. More info www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight: a chamber orchestra breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary rock & metal tracks, in immersive settings. O2 Academy, 37-43 Arundel Gate. Wednesday, October 26. 7pm. Tickets from £37.06 www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Cupping with FCR: come together as a team and taste all the coffee that they are currently selling. Cutlery Works, S38AT. Tuesday, October 25, 2-3pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk