Seven Things To Do: Sing with your kinky boots on or look for eggs

1 Hugh Pascall Quintet: expect interpretations of jazz standards alongside his own compositions from his much anticipated debut album. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, March 31, 8pm. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

By Angela Furniss
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:19 BST
Hugh Pacall
2 Kinky Boots: the Broadway Musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein is inspired by true events and tells the story of Charlie Price. A spectacular, big-hearted hit musical full of singing, dancing, laughter… and fabulous heels! Lyceum. Until Saturday, April 1. For prices and tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

3 Psalms Alive 2023: an intense praise and worship concert featuring guest ministers from around the world. Chevelle Franklyn (Jamaica), Victoria Orenze (Nigeria), Rebecca Aladiran (UK), Philippa Hanna (UK). Montgomery Hall, S12GL. Starts on Friday, March 31 at 7pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Sheffield Ceramics Festival: over 50 ceramic artists, potters and sculptors from Sheffield and the surrounding areas will be exhibiting and selling their work. Kelham Island Museum. Saturday, April 1, 10am – 5pm & Sunday, April 2, 11am – 4pm. Tickets £3.50, available at sheffieldceramicsfestival.com and on the door.

    Kinky Boots
    5 Kelham Island walking tour: discover the history of Kelham island on a two hour walking tour that brings to life one of Sheffield’s first industrial districts. Meet by the Bessemer Converter outside Kelham Island Museum, S3 8RY. Sunday, April 2. 10.30am. Tickets £10 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Easter Egg Hunt and Crafts: the hens are up for the challenge of laying chocolate eggs! Join them for an Easter Egg hunt around the farm and a craft session in the roundhouse. Loxley Valley Community Farm, S6 6SG. Sunday, April 2. For prices and times see www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 AYUP! Sheffield illustrators meet-up: the relaxed pub social, hosted by illustrator and muralist Will Rea, will provide a space for Sheffield region illustrators to meet, chat and draw. #Unit 111 Neepsend, S3 8BT. Thursday, March 30. 7pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Psalms Alive 2023
    Sheffield Ceramics Festival
    Kelham Island walking tour
    Easter Egg Hunt and Crafts
    AYUP! Sheffield illustrators meet-up
