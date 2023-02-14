Seven Things To Do: Sing with the Jersey Boys or explore Walkley

1 Jersey Boys: They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, February 21 - Saturday, March 4. Tickets sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.