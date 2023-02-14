Seven Things To Do: Sing with the Jersey Boys or explore Walkley

2 Blazing Celtic Duo: Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira are a dynamic North American fiddle & cello duo. Catch them on tour for an evening of high-energy tunes and soulful songs, with nuanced fiddle-cello interplay, vocal harmonies, lively stepdancing, and French Canadian foot percussion. Bishops' House, S8 9BE. Saturday, February 18. 7-9pm. Tickets £12 adv from www.eventbrite.co.uk
3 Harry Baker: Unashamed Tour: World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker comes back to Sheffield! Featuring brand new poems, old faves, toilet seat reviews and falafels. Christ Church Pitsmoor, S3 9AQ. Thursday, February 23. 7.30-10pm. Tickets £13.52 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Sheffield Socials #12: this is an informal meet up, to discover new openings and revisit old favourites in and around Sheffield. Neepsend Social Club & Canteen, S3 8DA. Thursday, February 23. 6.30-8.30pm. Free www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Creative Life Writing Workshop: do you want to tell the story of your life? This practical, inspiring workshop will help you to start writing creatively. Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Saturday, February 18. 11am-1pm. Tickets £8 – £12 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Hair: Untold Stories: There’s more to hair than washing, combing and cutting. It’s an extraordinary, renewable fibre with a range of unexpected possibilities. Weston Park Museum, S10 2TP. Until Sunday, October 29. Free for times see www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
7 Rivelin Valley and Walkley Walk: a lovely and very varied walk exploring woodlands, following the River Rivelin and discovering some interesting urban places around Walkley. Kelham Island (by the crucible opposite Craft & Dough), S3 8RD. Sunday, February 19, 10.15am. £8.30 www.eventbrite.co.uk