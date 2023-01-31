News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: Sing with the fishermen or listen to a saucy tale

1 Fisherman’s Friends: when a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. They are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for 15 minutes of fame. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, February 7-Saturday, February 11. sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

By Angela Furniss
6 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:21pm
Fisherman's Friends the Musical (Pamela Raith)
Fisherman's Friends the Musical (Pamela Raith)

2 A Saucy Tale: The History of Henderson’s Relish. A talk by Mark Dawson in Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema, Sheffield. Tuesday, February 7. Doors open at 7pm. £5. Non members are welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire

3 The David Clover Festival Weekend: mainly local performers (9-90) compete in different classes and categories with songs from the Shows, English, French, German songs, opera, oratorio. Friday, February 3- Sunday, February 5. Totley Brook Road, S17 3QS and Tapton Hall, Shore Lane S10 3BU. For full details www.davidclover-festivalofsinging.org.uk

4 Saturday Art Workshop: drawing explained: learn how to get to the heart of great drawing – how to see more clearly, record effectively, and describe the essence of the subject matter with minimal marks. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Saturday, February 4, 10.30am-4pm. Tickets from £59.88 www.eventbrite.co.uk

    The History of Henderson's Relish

    5 Santiago Kings + Firegarden + Richard Brown: Sidney & Matilda, Sidney Street, S1 4RH. Friday, February 3, 7pm. Tickets £8 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Valentines Themed Bistro evening: serving up a Valentine’s night-inspired menu made with love and hosting a relaxed and informal chat about the importance of sharing food as a social activity. Food Works Sharrow, S7 1DB. Friday, February 3, 7pm. Tickets £6.13 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 SIP ‘N’ ?: hosting this social event in Sheffield town centre for the most part or nearby! Win prizes and meet new people. 3-7 Sidney Street, S1 4RG. Thursday, February 9. 7-8.30pm. Tickets from £5.98. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for more information.

