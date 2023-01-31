Seven Things To Do: Sing with the fishermen or listen to a saucy tale

2 A Saucy Tale: The History of Henderson’s Relish. A talk by Mark Dawson in Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema, Sheffield. Tuesday, February 7. Doors open at 7pm. £5. Non members are welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire
3 The David Clover Festival Weekend: mainly local performers (9-90) compete in different classes and categories with songs from the Shows, English, French, German songs, opera, oratorio. Friday, February 3- Sunday, February 5. Totley Brook Road, S17 3QS and Tapton Hall, Shore Lane S10 3BU. For full details www.davidclover-festivalofsinging.org.uk
4 Saturday Art Workshop: drawing explained: learn how to get to the heart of great drawing – how to see more clearly, record effectively, and describe the essence of the subject matter with minimal marks. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Saturday, February 4, 10.30am-4pm. Tickets from £59.88 www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Santiago Kings + Firegarden + Richard Brown: Sidney & Matilda, Sidney Street, S1 4RH. Friday, February 3, 7pm. Tickets £8 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Valentines Themed Bistro evening: serving up a Valentine’s night-inspired menu made with love and hosting a relaxed and informal chat about the importance of sharing food as a social activity. Food Works Sharrow, S7 1DB. Friday, February 3, 7pm. Tickets £6.13 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 SIP ‘N’ ?: hosting this social event in Sheffield town centre for the most part or nearby! Win prizes and meet new people. 3-7 Sidney Street, S1 4RG. Thursday, February 9. 7-8.30pm. Tickets from £5.98. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for more information.