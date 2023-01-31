Seven Things To Do: Sing with the fishermen or listen to a saucy tale

1 Fisherman’s Friends: when a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. They are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for 15 minutes of fame. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, February 7-Saturday, February 11. sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.