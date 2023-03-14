Seven Things To Do: Sing with dinosaurs or treat your mum to tea!

2 Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta: The Mikado, supporting the MS Society. Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, S35 8PR. Tuesday March 21 - Friday, March 24 7.30pm and Saturday, March 25, 2.30pm. Tickets adults £10 & children £6 from 01226 754462.
3 Hey Duggee: Everyone’s big lovable dog Hey Duggee is touring for the first time EVER and here’s your chance to see him! Be part of the hit CBeebies show and join Duggee and the Squirrels in this new vibrant interactive production bursting with music and puppets. Lyceum Theatre. Thursday, March 16 - Saturday, March 18. Tickets from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
4 Big Fish Little Fish X Camp Bestival: Mothers Day. All the usual fun from the original Family Ravers Big Fish Little Fish. Bring the special Mums and carers in your life! Network, 14 Matilda Street. Sunday, March 19. 2.30-4.30pm. Tickets £9.68 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Spring Musical Showcase: First ever Spring Musical Showcase Series! Multiple venues in Sheffield. Tuesday, March 21 – Friday, March 24. For full details please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Mother's Day Afternoon Tea: Traditional Afternoon Tea with a gift for mum! Best Western Plus, The Quays Hotel, S4 7YB. Sunday, March 19. 12noon – 4pm. Tickets from £14.25 www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Lou Lou's Sheffield Vintage Fair: Peruse vintage clothing, accessories, jewellery and homewares from the 1940s - 1980s sourced from far and wide by specialist independent traders. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, March 18. 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50-£3 from www.eventbrite.co.uk