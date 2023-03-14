Seven Things To Do: Sing with dinosaurs or treat your mum to tea!

1 Concerteenies: It's not often dinosaurs and classical music meet in a single event. But fans of both are in for a treat at Concerteenies' biggest ever family show this month. Renowned cellist Ashok Klouda and narrator Polly Ives will retell popular children's book The Dinosaur Department Store, with lots of opportunities to sing, dance and join in. There will also be free crafts held afterwards. The Leadmill. Saturday, March 18. The show starts at 10.15am and is suitable for children aged 3-7. Tickets are available at https://leadmill.co.uk/event/concerteenies/