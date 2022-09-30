Seven Things To Do: See the tentacled woman or rollerdisco on down

Xhosa Cole & Alex Hitchcock

2 Xhosa Cole & Alex Hitchcock: two of the best young tenor sax players in the UK, join forces with rising star Deschanel Gordon. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, September 30 at 8pm. Prices and ticket from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

3 Johny Pitts: Home is Not a Place. What is Black Britain? In 2021, Sheffield-born photographer and writer, Johny Pitts, joined by poet Roger Robinson, followed the British coast in search of an answer. Graves Gallery. Until Saturday, December 24. For more details visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

4 Growtheatre Youth Theatre: is expanding their Tuesday Intermediate group and currently have spaces for children to attend a free trial! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane. Tueday, 6-7.30pm. Booking Essential, please fill in a booking form at https://forms.gle/HGcqJdbDQsqpBweg9

Johny Pitts

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Street Art Sheffield CIQ Tour: Join them on a street art tour of Sheffield's Cultural Industries Quarter. Pinball Park, Brown Street, S1 2BF. Sunday, October 2. 11am. Tickets £7.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Psychedelic Rollerdisco: K﻿eeping it groovy as ever and some very special lighting to bring that psychedelic touch to the night whilst you disco on down! King Ecgbert School, S17 3QU. Saturday, October 1. 6-9.30pm. Tickets £9.21 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Chef's Counter - Chocolate cooking class: an evening making delicious home made chocolate brownies and perfect chocolate truffles. Blend Kitchen, 197 Ecclesall Road. Tuesday, October 4. 7-9pm. Tickets £22.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Growtheatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Art Sheffield CIQ Tour

Psychedelic Rollerdisco