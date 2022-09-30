Seven Things To Do: See the tentacled woman or rollerdisco on down
1 Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch: Disney villain. Octo-woman. Plus-size icon. But who is the woman behind the tentacles? Join everyone’s favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, it’s time to take the plunge and dive into this year’s hottest night out. Lyceum Theatre. Wednesday, October 5 - Thursday, October 6. Tickets and prices from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
2 Xhosa Cole & Alex Hitchcock: two of the best young tenor sax players in the UK, join forces with rising star Deschanel Gordon. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, September 30 at 8pm. Prices and ticket from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk
3 Johny Pitts: Home is Not a Place. What is Black Britain? In 2021, Sheffield-born photographer and writer, Johny Pitts, joined by poet Roger Robinson, followed the British coast in search of an answer. Graves Gallery. Until Saturday, December 24. For more details visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
4 Growtheatre Youth Theatre: is expanding their Tuesday Intermediate group and currently have spaces for children to attend a free trial! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane. Tueday, 6-7.30pm. Booking Essential, please fill in a booking form at https://forms.gle/HGcqJdbDQsqpBweg9
5 Street Art Sheffield CIQ Tour: Join them on a street art tour of Sheffield's Cultural Industries Quarter. Pinball Park, Brown Street, S1 2BF. Sunday, October 2. 11am. Tickets £7.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Psychedelic Rollerdisco: Keeping it groovy as ever and some very special lighting to bring that psychedelic touch to the night whilst you disco on down! King Ecgbert School, S17 3QU. Saturday, October 1. 6-9.30pm. Tickets £9.21 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Chef's Counter - Chocolate cooking class: an evening making delicious home made chocolate brownies and perfect chocolate truffles. Blend Kitchen, 197 Ecclesall Road. Tuesday, October 4. 7-9pm. Tickets £22.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk