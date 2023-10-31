Seven Things To Do: See Never Look Back or browse Christmas gifts
2 A talk by Ron Clayton: about Sheffield’s Charles Peace - Victorian England's most infamous criminal save Jack the Ripper. Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema. Tuesday, November 7. Doors open at 7.00pm. £5. Non members welcome and no need to book. www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire
3 Dave O’Higgins Rob Luft Quartet: Sheffield favourites Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft return to play music from their second co-led recording ‘Pluto’ following the highly successful 2019 gig showcasing their ‘Play Monk & Trane’ album. This is straight-ahead modern jazz from these two award-winning musicians, clearly coming from the Monk and Trane lineage, but not bound to emulating it. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Friday, November 3 at 8pm. www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.
4 Handmade for Christmas: looking for a Christmas present that’s truly special? Browse a wide range of must-have homeware, screen-printed textiles, hand-blown glass, accessories, one-off jewellery and much more. Millennium Gallery. On until Sunday, December 24. Free entry. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
5 Pub Quiz: Have Some Water. A pub quiz about water! Sheffield Tap, S1 2BP. Wednesday, November 8, 6-8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Let's Craft: a friendly group where people can learn some new arts & craft skills, and of course make some fun craft pieces. Victoria Quays, S2 5SY. Friday, November 3, 10am-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Autumn Lights: a night of entertainment with DJ Ryan Swain and a live band, enjoy the family funfair, tuck into delicious street food and finish the night watching Sheffield’s biggest firework display. Don Valley Bowl, S9 2DF. Tuesday, November 7 , 4-9pm. For prices and more information https://autumnlights.co.uk/sheffield-firework-display/