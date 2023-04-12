News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: See behind the curtains or make a cow bath bomb

1 Home, I’m Darling: How happily married are the happily married? Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems. Lyceum. Tuesday, April 18-Saturday April 22. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

By Angela Furniss
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott - Photo by Jack MerrimanJessica Ransom and Neil McDermott - Photo by Jack Merriman
2 Potato Club: a five-course dining experience celebrating different varieties and cooking styles of the mighty potato. Hosted by Sareta Puri and Laura Hine who want to show just how much you can do with the humble spud. Blend Kitchen, S11 8HW. Friday, April 14, 6.30-10pm. Tickets £37.06 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Gather & Grow Sessions at Bloom: expect lots of different gardening activities to get stuck into, plus tea, biscuits and lovely women! The garden is a safe space for women and non-binary people to learn and share skills, meet new people, and be involved in positive nature-based activity. Heeley & Meersbrook Allotments, S8 9HY. Sunday, April 16, 10am-1pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Park Hill Tour - Walk the Streets in the Sky: explore this iconic Grade II* listed building, walk the 'Streets in the Sky' and take in its grand views of Sheffield. Park Hill 1 South Street, S2 5QX. Saturday, April 15. 10.30am-12noon. Tickets £6 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Gather & GrowGather & Grow
    5 Mishra ft. Deepa Shakthi: join global-folk group Mishra for their spring tour's hometown show, featuring their collaboration with fusion vocalist Deepa Shakti. The Greystones, S11 7BS. Saturday, April 15. 7.30-10pm. Tickets £9.38 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Lunchtime Talk: Ernest Wright – The Resurgence of Sheffield Scissors. Join Jonathan Reid for a brief history of the Sheffield cutlery industry and learn how modernisation and global trade impacted scissor-making. Kelham Island Museum. Tuesday, April 18, 1-1.45pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

    7 Lush Half Term Bath Bomb Making: make your own Toby’s Magic Cow bath bomb to take home for a half term relax! LUSH, S1 2HE. Saturday, April 15, 2pm. Tickets £5.80 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Park Hill TourPark Hill Tour
    Mishra ft. Deepa ShakthiMishra ft. Deepa Shakthi
    Ernest WrightErnest Wright
    Bath Bomb MakingBath Bomb Making
