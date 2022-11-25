Seven Things To Do: See an ‘Unnatural Cycle’ or browse festive gifts

Unnatural Cycles

2 A Woman’s Face: renowned soprano, Janis Kelly, comes to Sheffield for a recital of some remarkable songs with pianist, David Barnard. Saint Andrew's Psalter Lane Church, S11 8YL. Sunday, November 27. 3-4pm. Tickets £12 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Blend Kitchen winner winner chicken dinner: a 5 course chicken themed dinner to raise money to expand our training programme helping people overcoming significant life challenges. Blend Kitchen, 197 Ecclesall Road, S11 8HW. Friday, November 25. 7-11pm. Tickets £27.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Ape Index - Paul Pritchard: an evening of irreverent climbing banter with Niall Grimes & Paul Pritchard. Hideaway, 61 Eyre Lane, S1 3GF. Thursday, December 1, 8-10.30pm. Tickets from £9.21 www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Espen Eriksen Trio with Andy Sheppard: Espen’s trio is a tight unit with a dazzling use of dynamics, ranging from melancholic moods to hypnotic grooves and an almost telepathic level of interplay. Crucible Studio. Friday, November 25. 7.30-10pm. Tickets and prices from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

6 Handmade for Christmas: offers gift ideas for everyone, with work available from over 40 artists, designers and craftspeople at a range of prices. Browse a wide range of must-have homeware, screen-printed textiles, hand-blown glass, accessories, one-off jewellery and much more. Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate. Until Saturday, December 24. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

7 Christmas at the Movies by Candlelight: an immersive tribute to all things christmas, with a live orchestra in a candle-lit setting. The Montgomery, 27 Surrey Street, S1 2LG. Thursday, December 1. 8pm. Tickets from £34.74 www.eventbrite.co.uk

