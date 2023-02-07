Seven Things To Do: See a musical comedy or enjoy a Valentines meal

2 Julian Siegel Jazz Orchestra: BBC Jazz Award winning saxophonist Julian Siegel brings his 19 piece Jazz Orchestra to Sheffield featuring a stellar line-up of top British jazz musicians. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S1 1TD. Friday, February 10, 8pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz
3 Valentine's Special: Join Lindsay Dracass for a Valentine's special for 0-5 year-olds & their families. Bubbles, percussion, props and a relaxed atmosphere also make this a fun, informal treat for adults plus their children. The Greystones, Greystones Road, S1 17BS. Sunday, February 12. 10.30 – 11.15. Tickets up to £10.83 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Blend Kitchen Valentines Dinner: Join them this February for their 2023 Valentines Feast! Blend Kitchen, 197 Ecclesall Road, S11 8HW. Tuesday, February 14, 7-10pm. Tickets £38.72. For more details on the menu please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Sharing the View: Philosophy in the Gallery. Join with others to enquire into the ideas that emerge when we look at art together. This will be an informal and in-depth discussion, drawing on the Graves Gallery permanent collection as a stimulus for philosophical inquiry. Graves Gallery. Friday, February 10. 1-2.30pm. Free but donations welcome. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
6 England Athletics Open: Under 20/17 & 15 Indoor Championships. English Institute Of Sport Sheffield Coleridge Road, S9 5DA. Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 12. 8am-6pm. For tickets and prices www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Film screening: None of the Above: Award-winning writer and performer Travis Alabanza in conversation with Reni Eddo-Lodge. Carpenter Room Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, February 15, 6.30pm. Free. For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk