Seven Things To Do: Save golden underpants or go bike mad at Magna

2 Sara Dowling Quartet: one of the most talented jazz singers and composers in the UK, who won Best Vocalist in the 2019 British Jazz Awards, makes her Sheffield Jazz debut. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, November 11, 8pm. For prices and tickets www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

3 Lou Lou's Sheffield Vintage Fair: your favourite vintage fair is back with 40+ fabulous traders! Peruse vintage women’s wear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and home wares. Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street. Saturday, November 12. 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Sheffield Vegan Market: a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities + loads more. The Moor, S1 4PF. Sunday, November 13. 10.30am – 4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sara Dowling

5 Historic & Heritage Trees of Sherwood Forest: in myth & legend, in life & death with Professor Ian Rotherham. An illustrated talk paying homage to Sherwood Forest and its remarkable trees. Lees Hall Golf Club, S8 8LL. Tuesday, November 15. 6.30-8.30pm. All welcome – non-members £2.

6 A Taste of the Past - Being Human 2022: the University of Sheffield presents an evening of theatre, conversation and food exploring our individual and collective memories around key historical events. Channing Hall 45 Surrey Street, S1 2LG. Tuesday, November 15. 6.30-9pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Peaty's Bike Bonanza: a fast paced cycling extravaganza for all mountainbike enthusiasts. Expect to see the latest bikes, components and cycling wear piled high and all at crazy prices. Magna Science Adventure Centre. Sunday, November 13. 10am-2pm. Tickets from £5.98. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Lou Lou's Sheffield Vintage Fair

Vegan Market

The Historic & Heritage Trees of Sherwood Forest

A Taste of the Past