Seven Things To Do: Rock n roll with horror or try a writing taster
1 The Rocky Horror Show: is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. Lyceum. Monday, January 23-Saturday, January 28. For times and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
By Angela Furniss
2 hours ago
2 Alex Clarke Quartet: bringing her fresh, melodic sound with backing from some of the most respected names in British Jazz. Winner of the Rising Star category in the 2019 British Jazz Awards, she is one of the most in-demand and versatile young saxophonists emerging on the British jazz scene. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Friday, January 20, 8pm. For tickets please visit www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk