Seven Things To Do: Rock n roll with horror or try a writing taster

1 The Rocky Horror Show: is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. Lyceum. Monday, January 23-Saturday, January 28. For times and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk