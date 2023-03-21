Seven Things To Do: Roar back to the 1920s or rave away with Shrek

2 Savage Heart: it’s 1867 in Victorian London, and Polly finds herself at Hope House with no memory of how she got there - a notorious reform home for ‘Fallen Women’. Vivid and cerebral, Savage Heart explores the lives of four women and the individual reasons behind their entrapment. Enable Us Drama Studio, University of Sheffield, S10 2TD. Thursday, March 30, 8pm. For prices and tickets please visit performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk
3 Backyard Beers: A fun and interactive Stancill Brewery real ale experience at The Albion with a variety of activities and live entertainment. The Albion, 71-75 London Road, S2 4LE. Saturday. March 25, 2-6pm. Tickets from £16.96, www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Born in Fire: The ancient art of Anagama woodfiring. Recently returned from Pondicherry, Mary will explain Anagama wood firing in ceramics . A colourful visual journey through the process. Portland Works, S2 4SJ. Tuesday, March 28. 4.30-5.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Fried Eggs & Friends: a morning of cars & community dedicated primarily to the 996 911 and 986 Boxsters. Porsche Centre, S9 2FZ. Saturday, March 25, 9am-12noon. Free but reserve a spot at www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Shrek Rave UK: Attention all Shrek fans, fanatics, devotees, and fans: if you have ever wanted to scream 'what are you doing in my swamp, ' here is your chance. ONYX Nightclub, S1 4EA. Saturday, March 25, 4-10pm. Tickets from £9.02, www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 PostNatures: This exhibition, curated by artist Victoria Lucas, is centred around JMW Turner’s painting The Festival of the Opening of the Vintage at Mâcon. Graves Gallery. Until Saturday, December 2. Free, check opening times at www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk