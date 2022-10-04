Seven Things To Do: Relive memories with George or read poems

Fast Love

2 Zoe Rahman Trio: multi-award winning pianist and composer Zoe Rahman is one of the brightest stars on the contemporary jazz scene whose style is deeply rooted in jazz, yet it reflects her classical background, British/Bengali heritage. Firth Hall, Firth Court. Thursday, October 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets and prices from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

3 RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey. Join them as they tell the story of Reggae music and the Windrush Generation and hear how this music took the world by storm. Narrated by comedian John Simmit and featuring ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers’ rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band. Lyceum Theatre. Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. Tickets and prices from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

4 Millennium Makers’ Market: handpicked stalls with high-quality products, representing the very best in illustration, ceramics, jewellery design, woodworking, textiles, and glassware. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, October 8. 11-4pm. Suggested donation £1. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Zoe Piano credit Ilke Kitshoff

5 Cake & Beading Social Session: make some beaded jewellery and accessories, alongside cake and unlimited tea/coffee/hot chocolate. Meet new people! 352 Abbeydale Rd, S7 1FP. Wednesday, October 12. 6.30-9pm. Tickets £25 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Celebrating National Poetry Day: take along your own or someone else’s poem on this year's theme of The Environment. Alternatively just sit back and enjoy. Central Library, S1 1XZ. Friday, October 7. 2-3.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Lovejoy: one of the most talked-about names on the UK indie scene kicks off their first ever tour. The Leadmill, 6 Leadmill Road. Sunday, October 9, 7pm. Age restrictions are strictly 14+. Tickets £11. For more information leadmill.co.uk

RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey

Millennium Makers’ Market

Cake and beading session

Celebrating National Poetry Day