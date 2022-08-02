Seven Things To Do: Pop in for pints galore at Abbeydale beer festival

1 Abbeydale Road Beer Festival: nine venues will be hosting tap takeovers all along Abbeydale Road. Purchase a drink in each of the participating venues, over the three days! Collect all nine stamps to claim your limited edition, hand printed Abbeydale Road print. This is a free beer festival but we ask for a small contribution of £10 to cover the hand printing. August, 5-7. www.pintsofsheffield.com/beerfestival

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:34 am
Pints of Sheffield.
2 Summer Holidays: Portrait Ready: learn how to draw a super-exciting self-portrait using a range of different materials. Millennium Gallery. Friday, August 5. 12noon-3pm. Free, donations welcome. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

3 Yoga & Brunch at Kommune: an intimate hour-long session of vinyasa yoga suitable for any level in our Kommunity Room. Kommune, Angel Street. Sunday, August 7. Yoga at 10.30am followed by brunch and coffee at 11.30am £20. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Free Let's Fish: learn to fish with our team of professionally qualified and licensed angling coaches. All bait, equipment, permits and licences are provided. Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, The Roundabout. Wednesday, August 10. 9.30am-4pm. Free but booking is essential. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Summer Holidays: Portrait Ready. Picture Andy Brown.

5 Likkle Jamaica - 60th Anniversary of Jamaican Independence Celebration: celebrate Jamaican culture with a fun carnival experience, and lots of activities for the whole family! Devonshire Green, 158 Devonshire Street. Saturday, August 6. 10am-10pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Lu More: she will be bringing the evening entertainment with her signature acoustic sound. Sheffield Plate, Downstairs. Friday, August 5. 7.30-9.30pm. For more details allevents.in/sheffield

7 Sheffield Jiu Jitsu Academy: Sheffield Jiu Jitsu Academy training sessions consists of traditional Japanese syllabus work, self defence techniques, competition fighting, Okinawan Kobudo. Unit B2, Centenary Works. Saturday, August 6, 10am – 12noon. To book visit okamijiujitsu.com

