Seven Things To Do: Pop in for pints galore at Abbeydale beer festival

2 Summer Holidays: Portrait Ready: learn how to draw a super-exciting self-portrait using a range of different materials. Millennium Gallery. Friday, August 5. 12noon-3pm. Free, donations welcome. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

3 Yoga & Brunch at Kommune: an intimate hour-long session of vinyasa yoga suitable for any level in our Kommunity Room. Kommune, Angel Street. Sunday, August 7. Yoga at 10.30am followed by brunch and coffee at 11.30am £20. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Free Let's Fish: learn to fish with our team of professionally qualified and licensed angling coaches. All bait, equipment, permits and licences are provided. Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, The Roundabout. Wednesday, August 10. 9.30am-4pm. Free but booking is essential. www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Likkle Jamaica - 60th Anniversary of Jamaican Independence Celebration: celebrate Jamaican culture with a fun carnival experience, and lots of activities for the whole family! Devonshire Green, 158 Devonshire Street. Saturday, August 6. 10am-10pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Lu More: she will be bringing the evening entertainment with her signature acoustic sound. Sheffield Plate, Downstairs. Friday, August 5. 7.30-9.30pm. For more details allevents.in/sheffield

7 Sheffield Jiu Jitsu Academy: Sheffield Jiu Jitsu Academy training sessions consists of traditional Japanese syllabus work, self defence techniques, competition fighting, Okinawan Kobudo. Unit B2, Centenary Works. Saturday, August 6, 10am – 12noon. To book visit okamijiujitsu.com

