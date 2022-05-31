Seven Things To Do: Peruse vintage clothes or enjoy a hog roast...

These Hills Are Ours.

2 Lou Lou's Sheffield Vintage Fair: Peruse vintage women’s wear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and home wares sourced from far and wide by our specialist independent traders. Curated for the season ahead you can expect beautifully curated rails of stunning one-off vintage pieces. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, June 4. 11-5pm. Tickets £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 The Alternative Jubilee Sunday Social Dinner: The Foodhall Sunday Social is a new monthly community meal, open to anyone and everyone. Volunteers cook up surplus food that would have otherwise been thrown away into a delicious vegetarian and vegan meal. Foodhall, 62 Brown Street. Sunday, June 5. 5-7.30pm. Free, donations if possible. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Cuppa at the Museum – Dementia Friendly Cafe: Drop-in, free sessions for people living with Dementia or memory issues, their carers and friends. Free tea and coffee provided. Weston Park. Tuesday, June 7. 1-3pm. Free, donations welcome. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

5 Hog Roast at the St Matthew's Jubilee Street Party: The Vicar and Church Wardens at St Matthew's are thrilled to host a street party in the heart of the city. Please pre-book your food and drink. St Matthew's Church, 45 Carver Street. Sunday, June 5. 12.30-6pm. Tickets £11.37 – £22.15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Circus Cortex presents Glory: A modern Cirque show celebrating street art through the energy and skills of selected performers in street related disciplines. Sheffield Transport Sports Club. Until Sunday, June 5. For ticket and prices www.skiddle.com

7 Peddler No. 61: Food, drink, crafts and creations from indie businesses across the UK. 92 Burton Rd. Friday, June 3, 5-11pm and Saturday, June 4, 2-11pm. For more info visit allevents.in

