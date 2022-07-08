Seven Things To Do: Meet in Tudor Square in Sheffield for a weekend of free events!

Together in the Square taken by Becky Payne.

2 The Sterndale Singers: are singing for South Yorkshire Refugee Law and Justice, part of the Sheffield City of Sanctuary network. The singers raise the curtain on great songs from stage and screen including James Bond themes and the music of Cole Porter, Henry Mancini and George Gershwin. Central United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street. Sunday, July 10, 3pm. Free entry with a retiring collection.

3 The Big Hillsborough Poetry Picnic: At Poetry Picnic, with fun (and quite silly) games Simon and Gecko build kids’ confidence and skill with words to help them unlock their poetry powers. RivelinCo's Gathering Ground, Hillsborough Park, S6 4HB. Saturday, July 9, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets: £7.50. https://gatheringground.uk/events For ages: 6+

4 Hope in the Dark: An activist gathering on climate breakdown, reparations and a just transition. Owen Building, Sheffield Hallam University. Saturday, 9 July, 1-6pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sterndale Singers.

5 Musical Madness 2022: The Voice Academy students will be performing excerpts from stage and screen musicals we all know and love, showcasing their incredible talents in an all singing, all dancing extravaganza. Drama Studio, Shearwood Road. Saturday, July 9. 7pm. Tickets £12.50 www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 The Chats: Australia’s finest garage rock trio. The Leadmill, 6 Leadmill Road. Sunday, July 10. 7.30pm. £22. https://leadmill.co.uk

7 Creative Workshop: Colours and Synaesthesia: A creative writing workshop for new or established writers. Sheffield Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, July 9. 10.30-noon. Free. Information at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Poetry Picnic.

Musical Madness 2022.

The Chats.

Hope in the Dark.