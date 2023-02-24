Seven Things To Do: Listen to stylish jazz or care for your teddy bear

1 Ant Law & Alex Hitchcock Quartet: Innovative guitarist Ant Law teams up with tenor saxophonist Alex Hitchcock, Danish bassist Jasper Høiby and Korean drummer Sun-Mi Hong to play contemporary jazz. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, February 24, 8pm. Tickets www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Ant Law & Alex Hitchcock Quartet (Rob Blackham)

2 Wildfire Road: Honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons settle after take-off to Tokyo. But this flight is no holiday as the plane has been hijacked. As a wildfire burns below them, what’s the hijacker’s motive, and where will they land? In Eve Leigh’s red-hot new play, all is not what it seems. Playhouse, S1 1DA. Saturday, March 4 – Saturday, March 18. Tickets from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

3 Creative Writing Workshop: Still and Sparkling. Explore the theme of water in this special creative writing workshop. Millennium Gallery 48 Arundel Gate, S1 2PP. Saturday, February 25, 1-4pm. Tickets £20 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Teddy Bear Hospital: Interactive activities to learn how to keep your teddy bear healthy and to reduce fear around going to the doctors. Aimed at 3-9year olds. Firth Court Western Bank, S10 2TN Saturday, February 25. 10am-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular

Wildfire Road

5 Verity Hardcastle - Happy Dog, Happy You: Award-winning groomer, TV personality and experienced dog handler Verity Hardcastle covers everything you need to know about dogs. Carpenter Room Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Saturday, February 25, 2pm. Free but register a spot at www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Clive Pollard Symphonic Poem: Endcliffe Orchestra is proud to be performing the Sheffield premiere of “Meditation on Children Who Suffer in Wars”, by Clive Pollard. All Saints Church Ecclesall, S11 7PP. Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm. Tickets from www.endcliffeorchestra.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Sterndale Singers: A Venetian Celebration; music for choir, organ and brass by Monteverdi, Gabrieli, Schutz and others. St Marie's Cathedral, Norfolk Row. Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm. Tickets £15, students £6, u16s free from www.sterndalesingers.org

Creative Writing Workshop

Teddy Bear Hospital

Verity Hardcastle - Happy Dog, Happy You

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endcliffe Orchestra