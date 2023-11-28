Seven Things To Do: Listen to guitar classics or tour Graves Gallery
2 A quiz about Sheffield: The Home of Football. A fascinating insight into Victorian Culture that remains important to Sheffielders today. Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema. Tuesday, December 5. Doors open at 7pm. £5. Non members welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire
3 Run Dusty Sheffield Winter Social: after an incredible year running between Sheffield's wonderful breweries and pubs, it's time to put away those running shoes and come together for a night of Dusty festivities. Triple Point Brewery + Bar, S1 4SQ. Thursday, November 30, 7-11pm. Tickets £20 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Mental Health Mondays: drawing and sculpting plants. Relaxed, informal evening, with a bundle of art supplies, friendly faces, and low/non-alcoholic drinks & softs. The Wonky Labrador, S11 7ED. Monday, December 4 7-10pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Graves Gallery Tour: take a free guided tour of the Graves Gallery and hear about the Sheffield and Yorkshire artists who feature in the displays. Graves Gallery, S1 2LH. Wednesday, December 6, 2-2.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Advent Day of Reflection and Prayer with Fr Peter Scally sj: Waiting With Attitude An opportunity to spend some time in prayerful reflection at the beginning of Advent. Diocese of Hallam Pastoral Centre, S9 3WU. Saturday, December 2, 11am-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Advanced Gemstone Setting Course: Silver Psaltpot, S11 9AW. Sunday, December 3, 10am-4pm. Tickets £100 from www.eventbrite.co.uk