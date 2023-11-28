Seven Things To Do: Listen to guitar classics or tour Graves Gallery

1 Guitar Classics: Craig Ogden is one of the greatest classical guitarists of our time, whose incredible career over three decades has included a stream of best-selling albums. This will be a rare opportunity to experience Craig as a soloist up-close in the intimacy of the Playhouse, performing guitar favourites from Spanish composers Rodrigo and Albeniz alongside the jazz talent of Django Reinhardt. Playhouse, Sheffield. Saturday, December 2. 2.30pm. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Guitar Classics

2 A quiz about Sheffield: The Home of Football. A fascinating insight into Victorian Culture that remains important to Sheffielders today. Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema. Tuesday, December 5. Doors open at 7pm. £5. Non members welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire

3 Run Dusty Sheffield Winter Social: after an incredible year running between Sheffield's wonderful breweries and pubs, it's time to put away those running shoes and come together for a night of Dusty festivities. Triple Point Brewery + Bar, S1 4SQ. Thursday, November 30, 7-11pm. Tickets £20 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 Mental Health Mondays: drawing and sculpting plants. Relaxed, informal evening, with a bundle of art supplies, friendly faces, and low/non-alcoholic drinks & softs. The Wonky Labrador, S11 7ED. Monday, December 4 7-10pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular

A quiz about Sheffield

5 Graves Gallery Tour: take a free guided tour of the Graves Gallery and hear about the Sheffield and Yorkshire artists who feature in the displays. Graves Gallery, S1 2LH. Wednesday, December 6, 2-2.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Advent Day of Reflection and Prayer with Fr Peter Scally sj: Waiting With Attitude An opportunity to spend some time in prayerful reflection at the beginning of Advent. Diocese of Hallam Pastoral Centre, S9 3WU. Saturday, December 2, 11am-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk