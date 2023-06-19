News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: Join the holiday from hell or listen to jazz

1 Wish You Were Dead: When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Cleo Morey take their first holiday together, they hope for a few days away from their everyday worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell. Lyceum. Tuesday, June 27-Saturday, July 1. Tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
By Angela Furniss
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
2 Tour of National Emergency Services Museum: A two- hour guided tour of the museum with The Victorian Society. West Bar, S3 8PT. Wednesday, June 28, 2pm. Charge £5. More information from www.eventbrite.com

3 Kenyan Afro pop stars Sauti Sol: farewell tour supported by Doncaster artist Rumbi Tauro, this is the last chance to see the band before they take an indefinite hiatus. The Leadmill. Friday, June 23. Book at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

4 Talk: The Story of Sheffield Pen and Pocket Knives: Hear about the pen and pocketknife industry, which used to thrive in Sheffield. You’ll see a range of pen and pocketknives made in Sheffield, exploring the range of knives and attachments, illustrated with items and catalogues from The Hawley Collection. Wednesday, June 28, 2 -3pm. Free. This talk is organised by the Ken Hawley Collection Trust. Find out more at www.hawleytoolcollection.com

    5 An evening with Sheffield’ s Blue Seven Jazz band: Blue Seven are a Sheffield- based jazz quartet, entertaining audiences since 2015. On the Brink Co Housing Community Ltd, S11 9BB. Saturday, June 24, 7.30-10pm. Free but £10 donation suggested please. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Al fresco children's theatre performances: Exploring the adventures of aliens, Radio Neighbourhood + Boh Boh Finds Home provide interactive outdoor dance drama. South Street Park Amphitheatre. Part of the Migration Matters Festival until June 24. Tickets are free book at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

    7 Cosmeti-Craft Prosecco Brunch: Have fun socialising and learning a new skill as well as enjoying a fabulous prosecco brunch! All Bar One, S1 2GY. Sunday, June 25. 11am-1pm. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk

