Seven Things To Do: Join Mouse in the wood or rollerblade at school

John Law's 'Recreations'. A quartet playing unique and imaginative reinterpretations of tunes from the worlds of jazz, pop, indie and classical music. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road. Friday, May 13. 8pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Historical Association. This month's lecture is "The Indian Uprising 1857" by Professor Bruce Collins. Lecture Theatre, Birkdale School, (Access via Ashdell Road). Thursday, May 12. The lectureecture will start at 7.30pm. Membership is £15 per annum or £5 per person as a visitor. New members and visitors are always welcome.

Gerry Kersey returns to the spotlight next month in an exhibition of 16 new artworks depicting his family’s connection to the massive Hadfields Steelworks in Sheffield. Portland Works on Randall Street. Wednesday, May 18. 7-9pm. Tickets are £5 and must be booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk

Kelham Makes: Leather Key Fobs. Catherine Edwards, a luxury leather goods designer maker, will guide you step by step to make your key fob. Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street. Saturday. May 14. 10-4pm. Tickets £9. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco. It d﻿oesn’t matter if you’re bambi on ice or a professional roller, they will welcome you with open arms. Bring your bell bottoms and flared sleeves and get your 70s groove on! King Ecgbert School, Totley Brook Road. Saturday, May 14. 6-9pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Alpaca Life Drawing. Come down for an afternoon of Alpaca life drawing, it's the perfect setting to get creative. Drawing materials will be supplied but please bring your own if you can. Holly Hagg Community Farm Alpacas, Stephen Hill. Saturday, May 14. 2-3.30pm. Tickets £6.52 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

