Seven Things To Do: Join a stripy tiger for tea or walk the steel city

The Tiger Who Came To Tea (Robert Day)

2 Brandon Allen Quartet – The Stanley Turrentine Project: exciting tenor saxophonist Brandon Allen’s latest band celebrates the late soulful American tenor player Stanley Turrentine - an homage to his trademark sound which blended bop with rhythm and blues. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road. Friday, November 4 at 8pm. Tickets and prices from www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

3 Steel City Walking: The Law and Disorder, Murder and Mayhem Tour. A free walking tour with a crime theme rediscovering some of Sheffield's forgotten past. Your guide is Kevin, a retired police sergeant. Lady's Bridge, S3 8GJ. Saturday, November 5, 9.30am-11.30am. Free. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Sunday Social Eating Meal: a delicious vegan meal using surplus food that would have otherwise been thrown away from supermarkets. We operate on a 'contribute what you can' basis. Foodhall 62 Brown Street, S1 2BS. Sunday, November 6, 5-8pm. For more information please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Brandon Allen

Most Popular

5 Bonfire Night Party: firework display, food by Shoot The Bull and live music. Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd. Saturday, November 5, 5pm. Tickets £10 advance. More information from www.yellowarch.com

6 Queering the Collection: Creative Writing Workshop. An innovative writing workshop that explores the Sheffield Museums collections, featuring objects not currently on display. Graves Gallery, S1 2LH. Saturday, November 5. 10-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Open Days at Bloom: Expect lots of different gardening activities to get stuck into, plus tea, biscuits and lovely company in a great setting! Heeley & Meersbrook Allotments, S8 9HY. Sunday, November 6. 1.30-4.30pm. Free but please register. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Steel City Walking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday Social Eating Meal

Bonfire Night Party

Queering the Collection: Creative Writing Workshop