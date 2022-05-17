Seven Things To Do: Helter-skelter fun or crack the Cluedo clues

2 Sterndale Singers directed by Robert Webb present 'Not the Eurovision,' you very own Eurovision Song Contest. Enjoy a varied selection of music from across Europe and vote for your favourite. Holy Trinity Millhouses Church Hall, S7 2GY. Saturday, May 21 at 7.30pm. Beer, wine and soft drinks available. Tickets £10 plus £1 online booking fee; Students £5; under 16s free.

3 Sharrow Folk Festival. With a selection of the city's finest Folk and Blues acts coming together for an evening of music and celebration. The Lescar, 303 Sharrow Vale Road. Saturday, May 21. 1pm-1am. Tickets £5 plus booking fee. www.welcometosheffield.co.uk

4 Jamon Carving Masterclass & Cava. Learn the history of the pig, followed by a demonstration by expert Jamon Carver on how to slice the best Jamon around. You will then get the opportunity to carve yourself - all whilst sipping on a glass of Cava. Tapas Revolution, Meadowhall Way. Tuesday, May 24. 7-10pm. Tickets £35 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5 Bottle Terrarium Workshop. Join Feels like home for a lovely crafty evening where you can make your own bottle terrarium! All equipment will be supplied. Feels like home, 395 South Road. Tuesday, May 24 at 7pm. Tickets £41.55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Cluedo. Was it Miss Scarlett, with the revolver in the dining room, or Professor Plum, with the lead pipe in the library…? Brand-new comedy thriller starring Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett. Lyceum Theatre. Monday, May 23 – Saturday May 28. Tickets and prices www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

7 Mingus Profiles Sextet. The band is now in its 25th year and features an all-star line-up. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Friday, May 20 at 8pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Weston Park May Fayre.

Sterndale Singers.

Sharrow Folk Festival.

Jamon Carving Masterclass & Cava.

Bottle Terrarium Workshop.

Cluedo.