Seven Things To Do: Hear the moving tale of twins or taste cocktails

1 Blood Brothers: Willy Russell’s legendary musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, April 25-Saturday, April 29. Tickets from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

By Angela Furniss
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:13 BST
Blood Brothers (Jack Merriman)Blood Brothers (Jack Merriman)
2 The Earth Trembled: Abbeydale Singers are giving a special performance in celebration of Earth Day. The programme will include a wide range of music echoing our connection to nature. Under the direction of Charlie Perry the choir will sing a variety of pieces in different genres. St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield. Saturday, April 22, 3pm. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/abbeydale-singers/the-earth-trembles/2023-04-22/15:00/t-moevnlv

3 Soulful Stomp: top DJs bringing you the best in across-the-board soul all played on vinyl! Tool Makers Brewery, 6-8 Botsford Street, S3 9PF. Saturday, April 22. 6pm-1am. Tickets £6.13 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Introduction to Foraging Course: a two-and-a-half-hour walk around woodland and along the River Don, stopping regularly to discuss (and where possible, eat!) the many edible goodies along the way, whether that be plants, fruits or mushrooms! Meet at the end of Beeley Wood Lane, S6 1QT. Saturday, April 22. 10am-12.30pm. Tickets £30 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Soulful StompSoulful Stomp
    5 Cocktail & Gin Tasting: hosted by Locksley’s Distilling Co Brand Ambassador Elliott Rose. You will be guided through the experience; they will share their story and reveal their extensive gin knowledge. The Cricket Inn, S17 3AZ. Thursday, April 27. 7.30-9.30pm. Tickets £31.85 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Nine Lives Poetry: Stephen James Smith & Lily Luty bringing poetry & spoken word to the people! John St Kitchen, S2 4QU. Wednesday, April 26. 7-10pm. Tickets £5-8.30. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 Lunchtime Talk: Sweet Remembrance. Led by Andrew Littlewood, the volunteers have shed light on the stories of the confectioners who reside in the cemetery. Weston Park Museum. Tuesday, April 25. 1pm-1.45pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

    Introduction to Foraging CourseIntroduction to Foraging Course
    Cocktail & Gin TastingCocktail & Gin Tasting
    Nine Lives PoetryNine Lives Poetry
    Lunchtime TalkLunchtime Talk
    Abbeydale SingersAbbeydale Singers
