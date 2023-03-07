News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Seven Things To Do: Hear about the return of Iron Man or make pasta

1 The Good Person of Szechwan: "What is the cost of being good?" In the hustle and bustle of a modern-day metropolis, it's a dog-eat-dog world and Shen Te is doing all she can to get by. When three gods reward her hospitality with a life-changing sum of money, Shen Te opens a tobacco shop and claims the stability she's always dreamed of. But the struggle is not over yet. Forced to question the cost of her own survival, she resorts to scheming and deceit to flourish in a capitalist world. Crucible Theatre. Saturday March 11 – Saturday, April 1. Tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

By Angela Furniss
2 hours ago
The Good Person of Szechwan
The Good Person of Szechwan
The Good Person of Szechwan

2 Corrie Dick’s ‘Sun Swells’ Band’: Expect music that exemplifies Corrie's fresh approach to blending folk, jazz, rock and world music influences. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, March 10 at 8pm. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

3 Saturday Art Workshop: Just Add Water: Take inspiration from the water surrounding Kelham Island in this comprehensive art workshop with artist Paul Hodges. Kelham Island Museum. Saturday, March 11, 10.30am-4pm. £60. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 Sheffield's Craft & Flea: a collection of independent makers, collectors, designers and creatives all under one roof! Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, March 11, 11-5pm. Tickets £2.50 www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular
    Corrie Dick (Alex Morley)
    Corrie Dick (Alex Morley)
    Corrie Dick (Alex Morley)

    5 The Return of Iron Man: Author and illustrator Chris Mould reads, draws, and chats about life as an illustrator and his stunning new edition of The Iron Man. Carpenter Room, Central Library, S1 1XZ. Saturday, March 11. 1-3pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    6 Fresh Colourful Pasta Making Cooking Class: learn how to make fresh colourful pasta in many shapes! La Mama Latin Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 238 Abbeydale Road, S7 1FL. The minimum age is 11. Sunday, March 12. 11-1.30pm. Tickets £65.27 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 Monoprint Portraits: a fantastic short course on Monoprint + Portraits. Develop a variety of mono printing techniques, whilst creating expressive portraits. Carousel Print Studio, Exchange Place Studios Exchange Street, S2 5TR. Saturday, March 11. 1-4pm. Tickets £55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Saturday Art Workshop: Just Add Water
    Saturday Art Workshop: Just Add Water
    Saturday Art Workshop: Just Add Water
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Craft and Flea Market
    Craft and Flea Market
    Craft and Flea Market
    The Return of Iron Man
    The Return of Iron Man
    The Return of Iron Man
    Pasta Making
    Pasta Making
    Pasta Making
    Tickets