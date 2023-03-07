Seven Things To Do: Hear about the return of Iron Man or make pasta

1 The Good Person of Szechwan: "What is the cost of being good?" In the hustle and bustle of a modern-day metropolis, it's a dog-eat-dog world and Shen Te is doing all she can to get by. When three gods reward her hospitality with a life-changing sum of money, Shen Te opens a tobacco shop and claims the stability she's always dreamed of. But the struggle is not over yet. Forced to question the cost of her own survival, she resorts to scheming and deceit to flourish in a capitalist world. Crucible Theatre. Saturday March 11 – Saturday, April 1. Tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk