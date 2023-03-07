Seven Things To Do: Hear about the return of Iron Man or make pasta

2 Corrie Dick’s ‘Sun Swells’ Band’: Expect music that exemplifies Corrie's fresh approach to blending folk, jazz, rock and world music influences. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, March 10 at 8pm. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz
3 Saturday Art Workshop: Just Add Water: Take inspiration from the water surrounding Kelham Island in this comprehensive art workshop with artist Paul Hodges. Kelham Island Museum. Saturday, March 11, 10.30am-4pm. £60. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
4 Sheffield's Craft & Flea: a collection of independent makers, collectors, designers and creatives all under one roof! Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, March 11, 11-5pm. Tickets £2.50 www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 The Return of Iron Man: Author and illustrator Chris Mould reads, draws, and chats about life as an illustrator and his stunning new edition of The Iron Man. Carpenter Room, Central Library, S1 1XZ. Saturday, March 11. 1-3pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Fresh Colourful Pasta Making Cooking Class: learn how to make fresh colourful pasta in many shapes! La Mama Latin Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 238 Abbeydale Road, S7 1FL. The minimum age is 11. Sunday, March 12. 11-1.30pm. Tickets £65.27 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Monoprint Portraits: a fantastic short course on Monoprint + Portraits. Develop a variety of mono printing techniques, whilst creating expressive portraits. Carousel Print Studio, Exchange Place Studios Exchange Street, S2 5TR. Saturday, March 11. 1-4pm. Tickets £55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk