Seven Things To Do: Go undersea to Bikini Bottom or drainspot!

1 SpongeBob SquarePants: When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! Lyceum. Until Saturday, May 27. For times and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2 Women on the Land Day: The Land Girls and Lumber Jills were instrumental in supporting landowners and farmers to provide food and produce timber for Britain throughout the wars and the post-war period. However, of the 80,000 veterans, very few still survive and the need to record and share their stories is pressing. Weston Park Museum. Thursday, May 25. 10.30am-4pm. Free, just drop in. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

3 Drainspotting: Sheffield's Victorian pavement features. A look at the history under our feet. Discover the social heritage remnants that we walk over every day and the stories they tell us. A 2 hour walk starting and finishing at Next Chapter Books on Rustlings Road, S11 7AA. Saturday, May 27, 2pm. Tickets £5 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Alan Marshall – ‘Industrial Beauty’: an exhibition of Alan’s industrial photographs which will be of interest to photographers and Sheffield historians alike. The School of Philosophy, S7 2DX. Monday, May 29 – Friday, June 9. 07908 188034.

5 The Dog Who Could Dig: Concerteenies is to stage three separate concerts, including one dedicated to looking after children and another accessible concert with BSL interpretation. Kelham Island Museum. Tuesday, May 30. Tickets cost £9.50 per adult with one child going free, under one’s free. Book at concerteenies.com/events.

6 The Supercar Experience: Rev your engines and buckle up for an unforgettable day out in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Oasis Car Park Meadowhall, S9 1EP. Monday, May 29. 10am-3pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Sheffield in Ruins: Join author and photographer Denzil Watson as he discusses his recent book, Sheffield in Ruins. Carpenter Room, Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, May 31, 6.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

