Seven Things To Do: Go undersea to Bikini Bottom or drainspot!

2 Women on the Land Day: The Land Girls and Lumber Jills were instrumental in supporting landowners and farmers to provide food and produce timber for Britain throughout the wars and the post-war period. However, of the 80,000 veterans, very few still survive and the need to record and share their stories is pressing. Weston Park Museum. Thursday, May 25. 10.30am-4pm. Free, just drop in. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk
3 Drainspotting: Sheffield's Victorian pavement features. A look at the history under our feet. Discover the social heritage remnants that we walk over every day and the stories they tell us. A 2 hour walk starting and finishing at Next Chapter Books on Rustlings Road, S11 7AA. Saturday, May 27, 2pm. Tickets £5 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Alan Marshall – ‘Industrial Beauty’: an exhibition of Alan’s industrial photographs which will be of interest to photographers and Sheffield historians alike. The School of Philosophy, S7 2DX. Monday, May 29 – Friday, June 9. 07908 188034.
5 The Dog Who Could Dig: Concerteenies is to stage three separate concerts, including one dedicated to looking after children and another accessible concert with BSL interpretation. Kelham Island Museum. Tuesday, May 30. Tickets cost £9.50 per adult with one child going free, under one’s free. Book at concerteenies.com/events.
6 The Supercar Experience: Rev your engines and buckle up for an unforgettable day out in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Oasis Car Park Meadowhall, S9 1EP. Monday, May 29. 10am-3pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Sheffield in Ruins: Join author and photographer Denzil Watson as he discusses his recent book, Sheffield in Ruins. Carpenter Room, Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, May 31, 6.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk