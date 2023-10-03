Seven Things To Do: Get self-obsessed with Argan or enjoy painting
2 Gecko in Sheffield: Singer storyteller Gecko returns to Sheffield for a special intimate show. Shakespeare's, S3 8UB. Saturday, October 7, 7-10pm. Tickets £6.13 – £9.38 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
3 Conscious Breathwork Journey: breathing is the foundation of a regulated nervous system. Learn how to breathe consciously with Nikki. R1SE Yoga, S11 8DL. Sunday, October 8, 4-6pm. Tickets £23.23 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Art & Wine class: get ready to unleash your inner artist while enjoying a glass of fine wine. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced painter, this event is perfect for everyone. Matilda Street, S1 4QD. Saturday, October 7, 7-9pm. Tickets £38.62 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Sheffield Draft Night: each month, readers have 3-5 minutes to read from their manuscript. Readings will be just enough to leave us wanting to know, hear, or read more. This is a space for writers and readers, publishers, editors, agents, and anyone who loves to hear a good read. 18+. Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, October 11, 6.30-7.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Liz Hanks’ Land: Liz performs tracks from her new album Land, exploring the local and natural history of her neighbourhood in Sheffield. Cross Scythes, S8 9EQ. Sunday, October 8, 6pm. Tickets from £11.55, www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Coldstream Guards Regimental Band Concert: get ready for a mind-blowing live performance by the Coldstream Guards Regimental Band, where they'll dazzle you with their incredible music. Cutlers' Hall Hospitality, S1 1HG. Sunday, October 8, 6 - 7.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk