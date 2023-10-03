News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: Get self-obsessed with Argan or enjoy painting

1 The Hypochondriac: Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician. With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined. Crucible. On until Saturday, October 21. For times and prices www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
By Angela Furniss
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Gecko in SheffieldGecko in Sheffield
2 Gecko in Sheffield: Singer storyteller Gecko returns to Sheffield for a special intimate show. Shakespeare's, S3 8UB. Saturday, October 7, 7-10pm. Tickets £6.13 – £9.38 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Conscious Breathwork Journey: breathing is the foundation of a regulated nervous system. Learn how to breathe consciously with Nikki. R1SE Yoga, S11 8DL. Sunday, October 8, 4-6pm. Tickets £23.23 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Art & Wine class: get ready to unleash your inner artist while enjoying a glass of fine wine. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced painter, this event is perfect for everyone. Matilda Street, S1 4QD. Saturday, October 7, 7-9pm. Tickets £38.62 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Conscious Breathwork JourneyConscious Breathwork Journey
    5 Sheffield Draft Night: each month, readers have 3-5 minutes to read from their manuscript. Readings will be just enough to leave us wanting to know, hear, or read more. This is a space for writers and readers, publishers, editors, agents, and anyone who loves to hear a good read. 18+. Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, October 11, 6.30-7.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Liz Hanks’ Land: Liz performs tracks from her new album Land, exploring the local and natural history of her neighbourhood in Sheffield. Cross Scythes, S8 9EQ. Sunday, October 8, 6pm. Tickets from £11.55, www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 Coldstream Guards Regimental Band Concert: get ready for a mind-blowing live performance by the Coldstream Guards Regimental Band, where they'll dazzle you with their incredible music. Cutlers' Hall Hospitality, S1 1HG. Sunday, October 8, 6 - 7.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

