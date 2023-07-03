Seven Things To Do: From the Vietnam War to chocolate love match

1 Miss Saigon: The last days of the Vietnam War, 1975. At the infamous Dreamland night club, Vietnamese bargirl Kim meets American GI Chris and in one fateful night their lives become entwined forever. Forced apart as Saigon falls, the lovers embark on a journey across continents to find their way back to each other. Crucible. Saturday, July 8-Saturday August 19. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2 2023 Showcase: Six star performers from the David Clover Festival of Singing will perform again in the 2023 Showcase singing a whole range of songs from the classical repertoire in performances singled out for praise by the professional adjudicators during the festival weekend earlier in the year. Also performing will be the Sheffield Music Makers (formerly the Teachers’ Choir) under their director Georgina Hulse. St Andrew’s Church, Psalter Lane, S11 8YL. Friday, July 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10/£5 at the door.

3 Chocolate Love Match Live: A guided chocolate tasting experience, they will take you on a tasting journey through five of their recipes to reveal the flavour profile that’s right for you. Hotel Chocolat, Meadowhall, S9 1EN. Saturday, July 8. £5 to book www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Curator Talk: Dutch Flower Painting. Discover more about 17th century Dutch still life painting with Bart Cornelis, curator of Dutch and Flemish Paintings 1600-1800. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Thursday, July 13. 1-1.45pm. Free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Creative Writing Workshop: Patterns. A creative writing workshop for new or established writers, where they will be writing about patterns. Sheffield Central Library, S1 2LH. Friday, July 7. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Musical Friends Across the World: Senior strings & samba groups perform with artists from across the globe. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Thursday, July 13, 7pm. Tickets £11.55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Dean McPhee/Joe Hollick: An evening of transcendental guitar playing from two of the best players around. Bishops’ House, Norton Lees Lane, S8 9BE. Thursday, July 6. 7-10pm. Tickets £9 advance from www.eventbrite.co.uk

