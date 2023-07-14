News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Seven Things To Do: From the tragic Titanic story to Gwenda's Garage

1 Titanic The Musical: In the final hours of 14th April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. Lyceum. Tuesday, July 18 – Saturday, July 22. For prices and tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
By Angela Furniss
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Titanic the Musical (Pamela Raith Photography)Titanic the Musical (Pamela Raith Photography)
Titanic the Musical (Pamela Raith Photography)

2 Summer Concert: A Lily in Your Hand by Abbeydale Singers. Under the direction of Lucy Joy Morris our performance will include a variety of stunning choral pieces from around the globe. St John’s, Ranmoor. Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased OTD, or www.ticketsource.co.uk/abbeydale-singers

3 R&B Brunch: Don your furs, dust off your cane and let's get the crystal on ice at the UK’s biggest R&B Brunch. The Viper Rooms, S1 4FS. Saturday, July 15, 12noon-5pm. Tickets From £17.49 www.eventbrite.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 Ecclesall Woods Drawing Walk: A drawing workshop in Ecclesall Woods by Mikk Murray. Connect with nature through a creative, observational drawing walk exploring the woods. J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre, S7 2QZ. Sunday, July 16. 10am-1pm. Tickets £10 – £18 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular
    Summer ConcertSummer Concert
    Summer Concert

    5 Baby Comedy Club: three exciting local comedians take to our stage for an afternoon of riotous laughs in a baby-friendly environment! Theatre Deli Sheffield, S2 4QP. Tuesday, July 18. 12noon-1.30pm. Tickets rom £11.19 www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Gwenda’s Garage Legacy: Gwenda's Garage was founded by three mechanics in 1985. Roz Wollen, Annette Williams and Ros Wall were unable to find employment in a male-dominated field, so established their own repair workshop. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, July 15, 2-3pm. Free, sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on

    7 Escafeld Chorale: invite you to Come and Sing a varied programme of music including John Rutter’s Sprig of Thyme collection of folk songs, Allegri’s Miserere and Eric Whitacre’s The Seal Lullaby. Banner Cross Methodist Church, S11 9PE. Saturday, July 15. Registration for singers 12.15pm. Informal concert 6pm. Tickets £5, www.escafeldchorale.org.uk

    Related topics:SouthamptonNew YorkTickets