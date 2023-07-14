Seven Things To Do: From the tragic Titanic story to Gwenda's Garage

2 Summer Concert: A Lily in Your Hand by Abbeydale Singers. Under the direction of Lucy Joy Morris our performance will include a variety of stunning choral pieces from around the globe. St John’s, Ranmoor. Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased OTD, or www.ticketsource.co.uk/abbeydale-singers
3 R&B Brunch: Don your furs, dust off your cane and let's get the crystal on ice at the UK’s biggest R&B Brunch. The Viper Rooms, S1 4FS. Saturday, July 15, 12noon-5pm. Tickets From £17.49 www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Ecclesall Woods Drawing Walk: A drawing workshop in Ecclesall Woods by Mikk Murray. Connect with nature through a creative, observational drawing walk exploring the woods. J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre, S7 2QZ. Sunday, July 16. 10am-1pm. Tickets £10 – £18 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Baby Comedy Club: three exciting local comedians take to our stage for an afternoon of riotous laughs in a baby-friendly environment! Theatre Deli Sheffield, S2 4QP. Tuesday, July 18. 12noon-1.30pm. Tickets rom £11.19 www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Gwenda’s Garage Legacy: Gwenda's Garage was founded by three mechanics in 1985. Roz Wollen, Annette Williams and Ros Wall were unable to find employment in a male-dominated field, so established their own repair workshop. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, July 15, 2-3pm. Free, sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on
7 Escafeld Chorale: invite you to Come and Sing a varied programme of music including John Rutter’s Sprig of Thyme collection of folk songs, Allegri’s Miserere and Eric Whitacre’s The Seal Lullaby. Banner Cross Methodist Church, S11 9PE. Saturday, July 15. Registration for singers 12.15pm. Informal concert 6pm. Tickets £5, www.escafeldchorale.org.uk