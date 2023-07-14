Seven Things To Do: From the tragic Titanic story to Gwenda's Garage

1 Titanic The Musical: In the final hours of 14th April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. Lyceum. Tuesday, July 18 – Saturday, July 22. For prices and tickets www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Titanic the Musical (Pamela Raith Photography)

2 Summer Concert: A Lily in Your Hand by Abbeydale Singers. Under the direction of Lucy Joy Morris our performance will include a variety of stunning choral pieces from around the globe. St John’s, Ranmoor. Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased OTD, or www.ticketsource.co.uk/abbeydale-singers

3 R&B Brunch: Don your furs, dust off your cane and let's get the crystal on ice at the UK’s biggest R&B Brunch. The Viper Rooms, S1 4FS. Saturday, July 15, 12noon-5pm. Tickets From £17.49 www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Ecclesall Woods Drawing Walk: A drawing workshop in Ecclesall Woods by Mikk Murray. Connect with nature through a creative, observational drawing walk exploring the woods. J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre, S7 2QZ. Sunday, July 16. 10am-1pm. Tickets £10 – £18 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Baby Comedy Club: three exciting local comedians take to our stage for an afternoon of riotous laughs in a baby-friendly environment! Theatre Deli Sheffield, S2 4QP. Tuesday, July 18. 12noon-1.30pm. Tickets rom £11.19 www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Gwenda’s Garage Legacy: Gwenda's Garage was founded by three mechanics in 1985. Roz Wollen, Annette Williams and Ros Wall were unable to find employment in a male-dominated field, so established their own repair workshop. Millennium Gallery. Saturday, July 15, 2-3pm. Free, sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on