Seven Things To Do: From razzle-dazzle to stories with ‘Mouse and Bear’

2 Alpaca Life Drawing. An afternoon of Alpaca life drawing: Holly Hagg Community Farm of Alpacas, Stephen Hill. Drawing materials will be supplied but please bring your own if you can. Saturday, June 25. 2-3.30pm. Tickets £6.52 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Evening Talk: Keith Piper in Conversation with Yuen Fong Ling: Join artist Keith Piper in conversation with Yuen Fong Ling to hear about his work, inspiration, and approach to the current display at the Graves Gallery, Outside Narration. Millennium Gallery. Thursday, June 30. 6-7pm. Free www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

4 The Wilson Family: T﻿he glorious, powerful, vocal harmony of The Wilson Family of Billingham, Teeside has rung out in folk clubs and festivals continuously for the last 45+ years. The Promised Land, Bole Hill Road. Sunday, June 26. 7-10pm. £16.76 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Musical Stories - Mouse and Bear: Jack McNeill (clarinet) and Polly Ives (narrator) perform a musical version of Kev Payne's 'Mouse and Bear'. The Greystones, S11 7BS. Sunday, June 26. 11.45am-12.30pm. For tickets and prices please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Oughtibridge Village Gala: An afternoon of family fun for the villages of the valley. A chance to meet friends and neighbours, enjoy games, entertainment, competitions, music, and food. Coronation Park, Oughtibridge. Saturday, June 25. 1pm. Please see more on facebook.com/events

7 Feldenkrais Short Course: Restore Your Body, Balance & Co-ordination: A four week course using The Feldenkrais Method to explore better flexibility and movement. All Saints Church, Ringinglow Road. Saturday, June 25. 10-11am. £30.00 + (£1.85 fee) for a four week course. Please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

