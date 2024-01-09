Seven Things To Do: Expect exciting music or enjoy coffee & croissants

1 Jean Toussaint Quartet: Tenor titan Jean Toussaint leads another fine band of top young jazz musicians. Grammy-winning saxophonist Jean first came to prominence when he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers in 1982. Expect exciting music from a saxophonist of international stature. Crucible Playhouse, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA. Saturday, January 13. 7.30pm. Advance tickets from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Jean Toussaint (Carl Hyde)

2 I Should Be So Lucky: Ella and Nathan are a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage. Until it doesn’t go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye? Hilarious and heart-warming – I Should Be So Lucky is about family, friends, love and great times. Lyceum Theatre. From Tuesday 16 - Saturday, January 20. For prices visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

3 Playing With Power: an innovative video game exhibition created by young people seeking sanctuary. The display is in collaboration with the museum and video game company Biome Collective. Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum, Angel Street. Playing With Power runs until February 2024. Entry is included in general admission. For more information thenvm.org

4 Coffee & Croissants Networking: join them where you can mingle over delicious brews and flaky pastries. Mantra Media, S1 2NT. Tuesday, January 16, 9-10.30am. Tickets £8.83 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

I Should Be So Lucky (Marc Brenner)

5 Lunchtime Talk: finding Your Place on the River. Find out about the historical and ongoing work of caring for Sheffield’s rivers with Riverlution manager, Geoffrey Guy. Weston Park Museum, S10 2TP. Tuesday, January 16, 1-1.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Chasing The Impossible: come join Franco Cookson as he talks us through what it's like to chase the impossible. Alpkit Hathersage, S32 1BB. Friday, January 12, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.eventbrite.co.uk