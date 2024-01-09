Seven Things To Do: Expect exciting music or enjoy coffee & croissants
2 I Should Be So Lucky: Ella and Nathan are a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage. Until it doesn’t go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye? Hilarious and heart-warming – I Should Be So Lucky is about family, friends, love and great times. Lyceum Theatre. From Tuesday 16 - Saturday, January 20. For prices visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
3 Playing With Power: an innovative video game exhibition created by young people seeking sanctuary. The display is in collaboration with the museum and video game company Biome Collective. Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum, Angel Street. Playing With Power runs until February 2024. Entry is included in general admission. For more information thenvm.org
4 Coffee & Croissants Networking: join them where you can mingle over delicious brews and flaky pastries. Mantra Media, S1 2NT. Tuesday, January 16, 9-10.30am. Tickets £8.83 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Lunchtime Talk: finding Your Place on the River. Find out about the historical and ongoing work of caring for Sheffield’s rivers with Riverlution manager, Geoffrey Guy. Weston Park Museum, S10 2TP. Tuesday, January 16, 1-1.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Chasing The Impossible: come join Franco Cookson as he talks us through what it's like to chase the impossible. Alpkit Hathersage, S32 1BB. Friday, January 12, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 The Joy of Painting: a magical landscape painting workshop, inspired by the legend Bob Ross. The Lescar, S11 8ZF. Tuesday, January 16, 7-9pm. Tickets £20 from www.eventbrite.co.uk