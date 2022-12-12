Seven Things To Do: Enjoy ‘The Four Seasons’ or get messy at church

1 Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Christmas: the exceptional musicians of the Piccadilly Sinfonietta perform Vivaldi’s timeless classic The Four Seasons by Candlelight. Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street. Friday, December 16. 7.30-9.30pm. Tickets from £21.08 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

2 Miracle on Surrey Street: an evening of festive music performed by local artists. Including Christmas songs, covers and originals it’s certain to get you into the Christmas spirit. Library Theatre, Sheffield. Tuesday, 20 and Wednesday, 21 December. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets: £10 Adults, £6 Under 16s. For more information please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 UW Christmas Cheers: get into the festive spirit at Brewdog in Sheffield for some Christmas cheers. BrewDog Sheffield, 108-110 Devonshire Street. Saturday, December 17. 6.30-9.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Voodoo Bandits: Sidney and Matilda, Rivelin Works, Sidney Street. Saturday, December 17. 7.30pm. For more information visit. Tickets £8 from leadmill.co.uk

5 The Commune: Pop-Up Cinema: Odd Child Presents a day of pop-up Black cinema celebrating roots, culture, and stories from the Caribbean. Dalton Court Netheredge, S8 0YU. Saturday, December 17. 1-9pm. Tickets £2.50 – £10 or more information from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Sheffield Stories: Sheffield in the 1950s, 60s & 70s: Exploring home lives, neighbourhoods and the events and experiences that we’ve lived through together, these displays have been developed in partnership with residents in the South East of the city. Discover fashion, photographs, toys and mementos from the period, hear stories and memories from Sheffield people, play vintage board games and relax in the retro-style front room. Weston Park Museum, Western Bank, S10 2TP. Free. For more information please visit www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

7 Messy Church at Christmas: Christmas Crafts, Carols and the Christmas Story. St John's Church, 5 Ranmoor Park Road, S10 3GX. Tuesday, December 20. 10am-12noon. Lots of fun for everyone. Free but please book your space on www.eventbrite.co.uk

