Seven Things To Do: Enjoy jazz or indulge in delectable street food

2 Wellbeing Run: join Alice for a fun and invigorating run around Endcliffe Park, which will boost your mood and provide an opportunity to embrace the great outdoors during the colder months. Endcliffe Park, Rustlings Road, S11 7AB. Sunday, February 25, 10am-12noon. Free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Let's Play The Piano: it's the perfect event if you're thinking of taking up the piano for the first time or getting back to it after years away. The group is friendly and appeals to all ages and backgrounds. Sheffield Centre Unitarian Church (Upper Chapel), S1 2JD. Saturday, February, 24. 10.30-12.30pm. Tickets £7 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Steam Kitchen Street Food Market: indulge in a diverse selection of delectable street food from local vendors and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of this lively market. The Steamworks, S2 4SJ. Friday, February 23, 5pm – Sunday, February 25, 8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 We Digress Post-Ironic Stand Up Comedy Night: The Third instalment of the fabulously bizarre stand-up comedy night bringing you a further four of the oddest oddball comedians. The Three Tuns, S1 2DD. Thursday, February 22, 8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Screenwriters Meet-Up: a chance for practising or aspiring screenwriters to get together, chat about the world of screenwriting and share tips and exercises. Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Tickets £5 – £8.30 www.eventbrite.co.uk