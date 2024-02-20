News you can trust since 1887
Seven Things To Do: Enjoy jazz or indulge in delectable street food

1 Doncaster Jazz Alumni Trumpets: following their highly successful gig in 2022, the Doncaster Jazz Alumni, a really great big band whose local name belies the national prominence of its musicians, returns for another special gig. Those appearing are professional musicians who have a long-standing relationship with the Doncaster Youth Jazz Association. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Sunday, February 25 at 2.30pm. www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz
Doncaster Jazz Alumni Trumpets (Carl Hyde)

2 Wellbeing Run: join Alice for a fun and invigorating run around Endcliffe Park, which will boost your mood and provide an opportunity to embrace the great outdoors during the colder months. Endcliffe Park, Rustlings Road, S11 7AB. Sunday, February 25, 10am-12noon. Free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Let's Play The Piano: it's the perfect event if you're thinking of taking up the piano for the first time or getting back to it after years away. The group is friendly and appeals to all ages and backgrounds. Sheffield Centre Unitarian Church (Upper Chapel), S1 2JD. Saturday, February, 24. 10.30-12.30pm. Tickets £7 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Steam Kitchen Street Food Market: indulge in a diverse selection of delectable street food from local vendors and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of this lively market. The Steamworks, S2 4SJ. Friday, February 23, 5pm – Sunday, February 25, 8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Wellbeing Run

    5 We Digress Post-Ironic Stand Up Comedy Night: The Third instalment of the fabulously bizarre stand-up comedy night bringing you a further four of the oddest oddball comedians. The Three Tuns, S1 2DD. Thursday, February 22, 8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

    6 Screenwriters Meet-Up: a chance for practising or aspiring screenwriters to get together, chat about the world of screenwriting and share tips and exercises. Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Tickets £5 – £8.30 www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 The Big Swap 'pop up': clothes swapping for all sizes. Ethical womenswear event extending the life of clothes, slowing consumption and reducing waste. Heist Brew Co, S3 8AT. Saturday, February 24, 11am. Tickets £15.87. www.eventbrite.co.uk

