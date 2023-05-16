Seven Things To Do: Enjoy Jazz or celebrate the wonder of trees

1 Bruno Heinen’s The ‘W’: a contemporary jazz quartet of outstanding musicality, featuring some of the UK’s most in-demand players, including Heidi Vogel, vocalist with The Cinematic Orchestra. The group creates chamber jazz that is exciting, inventive and sophisticated. Firth Hall, S10 2TN. Thursday, May 18, 7.30pm. www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk

2 Breathtaking Sax: Classical BRIT winner, Australian saxophonist Amy Dickson is bringing her silky smooth sound to the Sheffield Chamber Music Festival.In the company of festival curator and pianist Kathryn Stott, she will perform work by Philip Glass, Andy Scott and Rodney Bennett among others. Crucible Playhouse. Thursday, May 18, 7.15pm. Tickets £21 (£5 for students and under 16s). 0114 2496000.

3 Heeley Art Club Spring Exhibition: an exhibition of its members’ latest pieces and shows a selection of work showing a variety of topics mainly related to Sheffield. The paintings are for sale. Winter Gardens. Sunday, May 21 until Saturday, May 27. Free. For more information please visit www.heeleyartclub.co.uk

4 British Sign Language Tour: Highlights of Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Explore the unique 18th century industrial works, where agricultural tools were made and exported all over the world. Saturday, May 20, 2pm - 3pm. Free. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

5 Sounds of Sheffield: Synth Pop and Beyond. Quiz night and three course meal celebrating the best in Sheffield electronic music. Blend Kitchen, S11 8HW. Friday, May 19. 7-10pm. Tickets £22.38 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Sheffield Tree Fayre: a family-friendly event celebrating the wonder of trees and woodlands, hosted by the Community Forestry team at Sheffield City Council. The Dorothy Fox Education Centre, S11 8RB. Saturday, May 20. 10am-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Sheffield Park Academy Community Day: a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including live animal handling, face painting, bouncy castles, tombola and live music. Sheffield Park Academy, S2 1SN. Saturday, May 20, 10.30-1.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

