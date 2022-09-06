Seven Things To Do: Enjoy a joyous comedy or walk streets in the sky
1 The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel: takes you on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime. Lyceum Theatre. Tueday, September 13-Saturday, September 17. Tickets from sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
2 Sheffield Tree Fayre: a celebration of trees and woods, with lots of kids' activities, guided tree walks, educational talks, adult wood crafts, and stalls. Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Thompson Road. Saturday, September 10. 10am-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
3 Sheffield's Cinema Heritage with Historian Mike Higginbottom: a talk and presentation into the history and heritage of Sheffield's Cinemas. The Fly Tower, Abbeydale Picture House. Sunday, September 11. 11-noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Walk the 'Streets in the Sky' at Park Hill: a rare opportunity to explore this iconic Grade II* listed building, walk the 'Streets in the Sky' and take in its grand views of Sheffield. Park Hill, 1 South Street. Saturday, September 10. 11-12.30pm. Free but register at www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Under the Stars September: Join them at their fabulous nightclub for people with learning disabilities and their friends. Over 18s only! The Leadmill, 6 Leadmill Road. Thursday, September 8. 7-10.30pm. Tickets £5.80 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Vase Arrangement Workshop: Learn how to make beautiful vase arrangements using locally grown seasonal flowers. The workshops include, a selection of flowers grown in their community garden, expert tuition from Bloom's florist, a vase that you can take home. Tamper Sellers Wheel, 149 Arundel Street. Thursday, September 15. 7pm. Tickets £50 fromwww.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Sheffield's Craft & Flea: Craft & Flea is a collection of independent makers, collectors, designers and creatives all under one roof! Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, September 17. 11am-5pm. Tickets £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk