Seven Things To Do: Discover wild herbs and plants or your next date
2 YeeHaw: a modern fairytale for adults by Far Out Theatre. Dronfield Civic Hall, S18 1PD. Friday, December 8. 7.30pm. Tickets £10.83 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
3 Christmas Praise in the City: get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sing along with heartwarming carols, listen to the Salvation Army brassband, hear an uplifiting message and soak up the Christmas atmosphere. Victoria Hall, S1 2JB. Thursday, December 7, 7-8.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Ultimate Christmas Cheese Board: Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson – founders of Homage2Fromage – have put together a fabulous festive selection! The Punch Bowl, S10 1TH. Monday, December 11, 7-10pm. Tickets £19 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Sounds About Write: Not got an office party to go to? Never fear. The Sounds About Write Xmas writers' party is here! With a smattering of readings and performances, literary crackers and raffles, and our own end of the year awards ceremony. Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Tuesday, December 12, 6.30-9pm. Tickets £5 – £11.55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Festive Candle Centrepiece Workshop: come and make your own festive candle centrepiece. Tonco Bakery, S11 8ZH. Sunday, December 10, 10am-12noon. Donations. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Speed Dating for 20s & 30s: four minutes to see if you click with the person you are talking to and whether you would like to see them again and also short enough if you don't. We guarantee you will find someone you will want to see again, otherwise we will give you your next Speed Dating event for free! Pitcher & Piano, S1 4AW. Wednesday, December 13, 7.30-10.30pm. Tickets £22 from www.eventbrite.co.uk