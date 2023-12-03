Seven Things To Do: Discover wild herbs and plants or your next date

1 Forest Bathing and Foraging: you will learn nature mindfulness practices, discover ancient wild herbs and plants and enjoy a simple tea ceremony with foraged herbs, while you take time out to be refreshed and recharged in nature. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, S7 2QW. Saturday, December 9, 10.30am-12pm. Tickets £11 from www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

2 YeeHaw: a modern fairytale for adults by Far Out Theatre. Dronfield Civic Hall, S18 1PD. Friday, December 8. 7.30pm. Tickets £10.83 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Christmas Praise in the City: get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sing along with heartwarming carols, listen to the Salvation Army brassband, hear an uplifiting message and soak up the Christmas atmosphere. Victoria Hall, S1 2JB. Thursday, December 7, 7-8.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Ultimate Christmas Cheese Board: Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson – founders of Homage2Fromage – have put together a fabulous festive selection! The Punch Bowl, S10 1TH. Monday, December 11, 7-10pm. Tickets £19 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Sounds About Write: Not got an office party to go to? Never fear. The Sounds About Write Xmas writers' party is here! With a smattering of readings and performances, literary crackers and raffles, and our own end of the year awards ceremony. Orchard Square, S1 2FB. Tuesday, December 12, 6.30-9pm. Tickets £5 – £11.55 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Festive Candle Centrepiece Workshop: come and make your own festive candle centrepiece. Tonco Bakery, S11 8ZH. Sunday, December 10, 10am-12noon. Donations. www.eventbrite.co.uk