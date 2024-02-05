Seven Things To Do: Discover the truth if you dare or enjoy vegan food
2 Professor Turner’s Glass Legacy: a talk by John Parker, Curator of the Turner Museum of Glass at the University of Sheffield. Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema, Sheffield. Tuesday, February 6. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £5. Non members welcome and no need to book. https://www.victoriansociety.org.uk/south-yorkshire
3 Late: When Thought Takes Flight: explore the galleries with a fresh perspective and try out some new ideas in conversation with others. This is philosophy for everyone – no experience required! Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Thursday, February 8, 7-10pm. Free, for more information please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Valentine’s Vivaldi by Candlelight: Enjoy an outstanding evening of classical music in the beautiful setting of Sheffield Cathedral. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. Saturday, February 10, 7.30-9.30pm. Tickets from £21.29 www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Sheffield Vegan Market: a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions + loads more. The Moor, S1 4PF. Sunday, February 11, 10.30-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Stan and Mabel with Hallam Sinfonia: music-loving dog and cat, Stan and Mabel, are off to find their neighbour who's gone to judge the Greatest Orchestra in the World Competition. Ideal for age 3+ and their grown-ups. Victoria Hall, S1 2JB. Saturday, February 10, 11.30am. For tickets and prices www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Valentines Party: get ready to celebrate love and have a blast at our Valentine's Party. The Pinnacles, S2 5TL. Wednesday, February 14, 6pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk