Seven Things To Do: Climb the beanstalk with Jack or try cheese

2 Rory Ingham-James Davison Sextet plays Art Blakey: an exciting new band led jointly by Rory Ingham and James Davison celebrating the music of the legendary Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road. Friday, December 2, 8pm. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

3 One Voice Christmas 2022: The One Voice Christmas Festival is available for all KS2 children in Sheffield, and they will be singing uplifting festive music spreading some festive cheer. Octagon Centre, S10 2TQ. Thursday, December 8, 1.30-2.30pm. Tickets £5.98 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Yorkshire cheese tasting with Barncliffe Brie: hosted by local creamery Barncliffe Brie, try their handcrafted soft cheese. Beanies Wholefoods, S10 1EA. Friday, December 9. 11.30am-2pm. Free but reserve a spot at www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 New Era Square Christmas Light Switch On: Christmas light switch on, choir, Christmas activities, free Santa (booking recommended) photo opportunities, Christmas characters and games. New Era Square, S2 4BF. Friday, December 2, 5-7pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Festive Family Crafternoon: an afternoon of fun festive crafts. Activities are suited to all abilities and ages and include Tomte gnomes, peg dolls, willow stars and wreaths, vintage paper Christmas trees, cone Santas and trees and greeting cards. Heeley Parish Church, S2 3AE. Sunday, December 4, 2.30-5pm. £5 per child (accompanying adults free). www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Victorian Pioneers: The Story of Sheffield’s First Public Libraries. A talk by Val Hewson, Reading Sheffield on Showroom 5 at The Showroom Cinema. Tuesday, December 6. Doors open at 7pm. £5. www.victoriansociety.org.uk

