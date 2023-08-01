Seven Things To Do: Celebrate South Asian Dance or spin the decks

1 Threads of Unity: South Asian Dance, Music and Fashion. Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with dance and music performances from Sunrit Culture Group. Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP. Saturday, August 5, 3-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

2 Art Workshop: Creative Collage with Illustrator Habiba Nabisubi. Join multimedia artist and illustrator Habiba Nabisubi for a collage workshop celebrating the textured beauty and versatility of Afro Hair. Using Habiba’s own illustrations of hair as your creative springboard, you will be encouraged to cut up and (re)construct your own unique artwork. So bring an open mind and plenty of imagination - no previous experience necessary! Weston Park Museum, S10 2TP. Saturday, August, 10.30am - 12pm. £20, booking recommended. Book online via sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

3 Painting with Flowers: A tour given as part of 'Dutch Flower Paintings Exploring Art in Bloom' with Sheffield Museums Trust. The Dorothy Fox Education Centre, Sheffield Botanical Gardens, S11 8RB. Wednesday, August 9. 1-2pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Gin Tasting and Cream Tea: First, you'll learn to make and enjoy a full-sized gin-based cocktail. A﻿s if cocktails and gin tasting isn't enough, you'll then tuck into a sumptuous handmade cream tea. Polka Dott, S35 9XD. Saturday, August 5. 3-5pm. Tickets £38.62 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Summer Kit making: Intergalactic Bath Bomb. Make your very own bath bomb that you get to take home. Lush, Meadowhall, S9 1EP. Friday, August 4, 11-11.15am. Tickets £6, www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Learn to Fish session: with their team of professionally qualified and licensed angling coaches. All bait, equipment, permits and licence are provided. You'll be taught the basics of fishing tackle, how to correctly hold a pole, land and unhook fish. Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, S9 5DL. Monday, August 7 9.30am-4pm. Free, for times visit www.eventbrite.co.uk